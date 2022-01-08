“Crypto. com Arena is the house Malik Monk built”: Kamenetzky Brothers, LeBron James, Kendrick Perkins, and Skip Bayless react to the Lakers guard scoring his season-high against the Hawks

Lakers guard Malik Monk shines with a season-high performance against the Trae Young and co, making incredible long-range shots and throwing down monster dunks.

The LA Lakers looked like a cohesive unit against the Hawks on Friday night’s game at home. The purple and gold team have won their fourth consecutive game, their longest streak this season. Malik Monk and LeBron James dominated the entire game, not giving Trae Young and the Hawks a chance to fight back.

Monk had his season-high scoring 29-points and was 7-for-12 from the 3-point line. On the other hand, James had 32-points, 8-rebounds, 9-assists, 4-steals, 3-blocks, and shot 54.2% from the floor. Earlier today, the 37-year old had officially entered the MVP race.

Monk has been on a tear ever since the Lakers home arena has been renamed from Staples Center to Crypto.com. In the last seven games, the former Hornets player has averaged 21.9 PPG on 56.3% shooting from the field and 48.2% from the 3-point line.

Also read: “Kevin Durant is the best player in the world… I’m just trying to get better”: Giannis Antetokounmpo praises the Nets’ MVP after handing him a 121-109 loss in Brooklyn

His recent performance against the Hawks showcased his freakish athletic ability aside from his ability to shoot the ball.

NBA Twitter reacts to Malik Monk’s incredible run so far.

The 23-year old earned some high praise from teammate and superstar King James.

LeBron on Malik Monk: “He’s just been in the zone, continues to take great shots. … He’s more than a shooter, can put the ball on the ground, get to the rim, he’s super athletic.” — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) January 8, 2022

James was not the only one impressed with Monk’s performance on Friday night.

Crypto. com Arena is the house Malik Monk built. AK — Kamenetzky Brothers (@KamBrothers) January 8, 2022

Though veteran analyst Skip Bayless applauded Monk’s performance, he did not leave a chance to find a loophole in James’ phenomenal performance.

Lakers looked like a basketball team tonight. Ball moved, feet moved on D. LeBron managed another 32 (vs reeling Hawks) but only 1-6 from three. Malik Monk: 6-11 from three! He’s saving LeBrick! Look out, Memphis. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 8, 2022

Frank Vogel on Malik Monk: “What we love about him is he can create and he’s a finisher.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 8, 2022

Malik Monk is TORCHING the Hawks ♨️ Already a season-high 27 PTS on 10-12 FG! pic.twitter.com/AoTcbuRp7a — ESPN (@espn) January 8, 2022

A lot of GMs around NBA need to be ashamed of themselves… because it’s no way the Lakers should have been the only team that pursued him this off season! Btw Father Time don’t exist when it comes to 🐐 James! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 8, 2022

Also read: “Why are you even thinking about splitting up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown?!”: Jalen Rose airs out his frustrations regarding latest trade rumors around the Celtics

By the looks of it, the Lakers have finally begun to figure it all out. With Anthony Davis out, LBJ has found another solid scoring option in Monk.