“If you wanna become the MVP you gotta put it out”: Nikola Jokic features on this week’s Shaqtin’ A Fool for twerking before the referee

Nikola Jokic was #2 on the latest edition of Shaqtin’ A Fool, however, his twerking definitely deserved the #1 spot over former Shaqtin MVP Russell Westbrook.

The reigning MVP is having an even better season than the last one. Although it is not translating into a confirmed playoff spot, he has kept them above the 0.500 mark with several starters down. Jamal Murray suffered an injury in the post-season and is still in rehab. Whereas MPJ’s recurring back issues have kept him out.

They have lost two in a row to the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz. Denver is unable to go on a run due to the depleted roster but The Joker is doing everything to keep the spirits up even if that means twerking right before the jump ball.

Nikola Jokic was very close to getting a technical for twerking mid-game

The NBA on TNT crew picks the funniest moments from the past week and features them on the show Shaqtin’ A Fool. To which Shaq, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson react every Thursday.

Nikola Jokic’s twerk from the game against Los Angeles Clippers last week just had to make the cut. Fans on social media couldn’t believe he’d pull something like this. It had the TNT crew rolling with laughter as well. And as is common with Shaqtin’ A Fool, the Joker had to be edited into various situations, one of which involved a dance floor with DJ Diesel (Shaq).

“Everything you’re about to see happened from one game” An all-new episode of #Shaqtin has dropped 🤣 pic.twitter.com/n1Kbi8rz9H — Shaqtin’ a Fool (@shaqtin) January 7, 2022

But it only earned him the #2 spot in the lasted edition. The #1 spot went to none other than 2x Shaqtin’ MVP Russell Westbrook. He made some awful plays against the Houston Rockets but it’s not surprising. Nikola Jokic deserved the top spot for risking a tech to twerk in front of the ref right before the jump ball.

