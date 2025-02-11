“Except for OKC”: Paul Pierce Has a Caveat for Grizzlies Being the Top Seed in the West

Paul Pierce recognizes quality ball when he sees it. Well, the now-retired 10-time All-Star foresees big things in the West for the Memphis Grizzlies. He spoke about their potential on the latest edition of Kevin Garnett’s “KG Certified” podcast.

Garnett and Pierce broke down the level of grit the Grizzlies have displayed this season, especially since superstar Ja Morant has been sidelined due to injury. They have maintained a top spot in the West despite their franchise superstar missing 21 games.

Pierce, now 47, explained that the most dangerous thing about Taylor Jenkins’ squad is their depth, something they’ve developed in Morant’s absence.

“They developed something in that period of time,” said Pierce. “It helped them create more depth, where it gave more guys off the bench more confidence. I really like the makeup of this team and their depth, and they got great coaching down there. They are a team that you really got to watch out for in a seven-game series.”

Pierce specifically called out Jaren Jackson for emerging into a true stud for the Grizzles. He commended the 25-year-old Power Forward for getting things done on both sides of the court, including popping off from three and blocking shots. Pierce warned the West that this team could be like a “little Golden State,” who he trusts against anybody in a seven-game series…except for the Thunder.

“I’ll take them in a seven-game series over anybody in the West except for OKC. Think about that. Memphis could be in the Conference Finals.”

Pierce isn’t wrong. The Grizzlies have proven that even without Morant they can be an unstoppable force in the West. Without Morant, the team has a 14-7 record. But when Morant has played? They are 21-10. His playmaking ability is underrated as he opens up avenues for Jackson, and provides shot opportunities for Desmond Bane.

However, one thing that should not be overlooked by Pierce’s statements is his trust in OKC. The Thunder are currently on a five-game winning streak and they also hold the top spot in the West with a 42-9 record. The squad is a defensive juggernaut — racking up 11 steals per game and holding a 105.2 defensive rating, the highest in the league.

The Thunder’s offense is also nothing to scoff at. They hold the top spot with 104.8 PPG for the 2024-2025 season, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 1,633 points of his own. If it does come down to a Thunder and Grizzlies showdown in the Conference Finals, fans should expect a thriller with ease.