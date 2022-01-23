Basketball

“Except Michael Jordan, no one has won Defensive Player of the Year and averaged 30 points in any season”: A staggering stat illustrates how GOATed the Bulls legend’s 1987-88 MVP-DPOY double season was

"Except Michael Jordan, no one has won Defensive Player of the Year and averaged 30 points in any season": A staggering stat illustrates how GOATed the Bulls legend's 1987-88 MVP-DPOY double season was
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"The first time somebody spoke to me about Michael Schumacher, I won't forget, was one of the guards in jail" The unusual incident that led to the debut of 7 times world champion Michael Schumacher
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Except Michael Jordan, no one has won Defensive Player of the Year and averaged 30 points in any season": A staggering stat illustrates how GOATed the Bulls legend's 1987-88 MVP-DPOY double season was
“Except Michael Jordan, no one has won Defensive Player of the Year and averaged 30 points in any season”: A staggering stat illustrates how GOATed the Bulls legend’s 1987-88 MVP-DPOY double season was

An NBA Twitter user posted a Michael Jordan stat that illustrates just how dominant he…