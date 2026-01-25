EXCLUSIVE: Rashad McCants Doesn’t Consider Steve Kerr and Erik Spoelstra “Great Coaches”

Steve Kerr practically blackballing Kuminga within the Golden State Warriors’ rotation has been heavily criticized, especially with Jimmy Butler now out with a serious injury. But it turns out, he’s not the only coach this season, who’s been getting the stick from fans and analysts over their treatment of a player.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is in the same boat, courtesy of his indecisiveness over the use of Kel’el Ware. Ware, much like Kuminga, is an extremely talented player who has shown flashes of greatness. Unfortunately, those moments have been short-lived as Spoelstra has kept the second-year center on a surprisingly short leash.

In a exclusive interview with The SportRush’s Nickeem Khan, former NBA player Rashad McCants explained why believes the two talented youngsters have been subjected to embarrassment by their respective coaches.

“It’s a power struggle with these types of coaches,” McCants said. Further noting his frustration, he added, “I don’t consider them great coaches because if you were a great coach, you would be able to get to the kid without having to bench them and demean them and embarrass them.”

Despite the recent scrutiny, the one thing both Kerr and Spoelstra have going for them is the fact that they have both been winners.After all, they do have multiple championships under their belt. Kerr, as a matter of fact, as presided over a Warriors dynasty, that is coming to its inevitable end.

However, there’s more to being a good coach than just winning, according to McCants.

“A lot of the time, it’s the ego of the coach. Their neglection of being true mentors and giving back to the game in such a way where they guide the players and reach them on an individual level,” he proclaimed.

Luckily, Kuminga and Ware have been the utmost professionals throughout these unfortunate series of events. As a result, Kerr and Spoelstra haven’t really found themselves in any sort of trouble; trouble they might have had if they had messed with the wrong player.

“I don’t think it’s fair, and it’s not been fair for a long time. I think going back to PJ Carlesimo, and the Denver Nuggets and George Karl, certain coaches who’ve almost gotten their a** kicked based on playing with the wrong guys,” McCants said.

In Carlesimo’s case, he actually face the consequence for playing with the wrong player. Latrell Sprewell infamously choked the coach in a 1997 Golden State Warriors practice.

Hopefully, no one resorts to violence in any of these situations. Either way, it appears Kerr and Spoelstra’s spotless image as coaches is beginning to fade before our eyes.