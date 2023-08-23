“It Was Like Boom”: Zion Williamson’s Confident Boast About $100,000,000 Worth New Orleans Trio Surfaces On Social Media

Apr 26, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) is congratulated by forward Brandon Ingram (14) after making a three point basket against LA Clippers during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans have gotten themselves a trio of NBA stars that can help them succeed in the league – Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum, who have a combined salary of more than $100,000,000. Zion, the youngest of them, had once spoken about the potential of the lineup last season and the video has surfaced once again on social media.

With a combination of lethal shooting, dominant finishing, and high IQ, the three players complement each other very well on paper. However, on the wooden court, they have yet to achieve anything significant. They started the season well before injuries to Zion and Ingram spoiled the party. Thereon the team could not sustain the competition in the Western Conference.

Zion Williamson was confident of the New Orleans trio

An old video of Zion Williamson has recently surfaced on social media. The NBA player is seen hyping up the Pelicans’ roster with the trio of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and himself. With the new NBA season just two months away, it would be interesting to see if they live upon the potential Zion believes to have. Here is what he said about the first time they played together, as seen in the tweet by League Alerts.

“You got CJ McCollum, you got Brandon Ingram and you got myself! The first day of training camp, was the first time all three of us stepped on the court together. As the scrimmage went on, it was just like BOOM! BOOM! BOOM! I am like – Oh! man.”

So far, the trio has played in only ten games together and had a win-loss record of 23-14. In 2023, they finished the season as the 9th seed in the West. The team’s season ended after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Play-In tournament. The injuries to Zion on New Year’s and Ingram throughout the season prevented them from living up to expectations.

Analysts have criticized Zion for gaining weight

Zion Williamson entered the league as a highly rated prospect. The New Orleans Pelicans selected him as the number-one overall pick in 2019. However, injuries have hampered his career. Despite entering his fifth season in the league, the power forward has nothing to show for.

His excessive weight has been attributed as a significant cause of the injuries. With an already heavy physique, Zion was heavily criticized by NBA analysts for his inability to stay in shape. The forward’s legs are unable to support his body weight.

Zion’s ability to be athletic and agile despite his heavy physique is what attracted the franchise to him. However, with multiple injuries in a short career span, the Pelicans’ hope of achieving anything substantial has also taken a backseat. It would be interesting to see if the player lives up to his potential.