“That’s Some Bulls**t, Luka Doncic!”: Christian Wood is Hilariously Forced to Gush Out Profanity During 1v1 Vs Potential MVP

Luka Doncic introduces himself to new teammate Christian Wood in the most spectacular was possible

Luka Doncic is something else, isn’t he?

He’s one of those players that the pressure only seems to make better. It’s like whenever it’s time for playoff basketball, Larry Bird’s skill and Michael Jordan’s mentality possess him. And because of it, the man is due to explode in any and every game he plays.

It’s at such a level that even his own teammates, who watch him do his thing every single day, sometimes just can’t believe how insane this man’s talent can be. And apparently, that’s something that a certain Christian Wood learned in the most hilarious way possible, very, very recently.

Without any further ado, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Also Read: Karl Malone, Who Impregnated a 13-Year-Old, Fathered Former NFL Player Demetress Bell in a Shocking Scandal

Luka Doncic pulls off a very tough shot with Christian Wood in his face, and the man can’t believe it

Christian Wood may not be the best defender in the league, but he has shown some flashes from time to time. And heck, given all his physical tools, he does have the potential to become one of the better stoppers in the league one day.

But then again, does this matter much?

You see, Luka Doncic has made it a habit of routinely making high-level defenders look more confused than a homeless man under house arrest.

So, when Wood was guarding him, do you think he cared too much?

Let the clip in the tweet below answer that question.

Christian Wood when he saw Luka hit the Dirk fadeaway: “That’s bull s***” 😂#MFFL pic.twitter.com/MQ8oLkmmzy — MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) October 2, 2022

It’s hard not to feel for Christian Wood here.

We’d be in disbelief too if a man refused to stop humiliating us like that.

Especially if they are a fellow teammate.

Also Read: “Get This Spoiled Little Scuro off the Court!”: When All the Players and Parents Protested Against Kobe Bryant’s Brilliance at Youth-Level Games in Italy