One might go mad if they think about the segments ESPN led by Stephen A. Smith brings up out of nowhere even on the big game nights.

“Expectations for the rest of LeBron James career?” Stephen A. Smith and Co go off -topic before Game 7 of ECF and NBA Twitter is on fire

Media works in mysterious ways. A way that will never seem usual to an outsider and will never be weird to anybody working on a foolish segment that the nation witnesses.

Let’s just talk about the visual media not because we are print, but because they get the opportunity to present and analyze games in real-time with hundreds of thousands watching.

Take ESPN and NBA for example the way they use Michael Jordan and LeBron James unnecessarily for the clickbait on the internet is just maddening.

Having a top sports news platform to which countless people look live before, after, and while watching the games doesn’t suffice them to report what’s going on. They don’t even let their agenda slide when it’s one of the most important games of the season.

NBA Twitter roasts Stephen A. Smith and ESPN for bringing up LeBron James and the Lakers before Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals

During the Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics, Stephen A. Smith ran a segment that said, “Expectations for the rest of LeBron James’ career?”

Nobody: ESPN before Game 7 of the ECF: pic.twitter.com/nvVpK6Kkfn — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) May 30, 2022

You heard it right. ESPN ran that segment about the Lakers superstar from the West coast before the Eastern Conference’s game of the season. Try to make sense of it. NBA Twitter couldn’t.

You could easily spend the bulk of that time talking about the two teams in the ECF and how they match up with the Warriors. Sprinkle in some some draft buzz. There are 30 teams. The lakers were one of the bad ones. They don’t need more air time — Big Brad Wolf (@bradleyphlsmith) May 30, 2022

Sad that they have to use that man’s name every chance they get, they should be discussing the game that’s about to be played more instead of bringing up Bron tf 😂 — Sick n Tired (@90sixxx) May 30, 2022

Although the Lakers are the biggest rivals of the Celtics, it still made no sense to bring them up out of nowhere just because they have LeBron on the team. They didn’t even make the playoffs, shouldn’t have been brought up in the most important Playoffs game yet.

