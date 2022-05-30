“Jimmy Butler surpassed LeBron James for a big record when facing elimination in a Conference Finals”: The Heat star is breaking several NBA and franchise record

Jimmy Butler is him! The man that’s on the brink of carrying his franchise to yet another NBA finals is breaking some records.

Jimmy has been spot on in the playoffs this season. Although he always brings his A-game for the post-season, he himself will agree that this season he has been his best.

One can even argue and say he’s the best player until now, period. And they wouldn’t be far off. The man has had the most 40-point games this post-season (4) after Sunday night’s 47-point performance.

Jimmy Butler’s 40-point games in the 2022 NBA Playoffs so far: – 47 points, 9 Rebounds, 8 Assists, 55% FG

– 45 Points, 5 Rebounds, 5 Assists, 60% FG

– 41 Points, 9 Rebounds, 5 Assists, 63% FG

– 40 Points, 3 Rebounds, 6 Assists, 65% FG Playing at an elite. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3znbm1I9rl — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 29, 2022

The Game 6 performance against the Celtics might as well go down as the best performance of his career.

Jimmy Butler tonight: 47 Points

9 Rebounds

8 Assists

4 Steals

55% FG

4/8 3PM

11/11 FTM HISTORIC PLAYOFF PERFORMANCE. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QCVn50FwZG — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 28, 2022

If the Heat goes on to win this thing in 7 and somehow creates a handsome upset in the Finals after that, he’d be GOATed in the history of the franchise.

He is already making the case by breaking several records made by Dwyane Wade or LeBron James in the Playoffs.

Jimmy Butler had the performance of a lifetime and broke a LeBron James record that kept the game away from C’s

Game 6 proved much necessary for Jimmy to show what he is built of. And man is he not built like the man that you must have on your side while facing elimination.

The former Bulls star is responsible for 68 points/assists, which was much more than half of the points scored in the game by the Heat in a 111-103 victory in TD Garden.

And that wasn’t the only big thing he did on the night. He also crossed James for yet another record, and this time it’s not even a franchise record, it was an NBA record.

In Game 6, Jimmy Butler surpassed LeBron James for most points scored or assisted on when facing elimination in a Conference Finals/Division Finals round 🤯 (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/h9tQo5j1i8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 29, 2022

The way things are going in Game 7 as we speak, with Butler and Co going sown 15-points behind at the end of the first quarter, they’d need another performance of a lifetime by Jimmy.