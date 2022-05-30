“Bam Adebayo goes full Hulk Hogan on his jersey!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Miami Heat rips his jersey as they miss out on the NBA Finals

Bam Adebayo did everything he could yet, the Miami Heat fell short of the NBA finals. He also tore up his jersey like Hulk Hogan.

The Miami Heat did everything they could but the Boston Celtics were simply the better team tonight. There is no shame in losing a game 7. They can go back home with their heads held high.

The players, however, will feel differently. Bam Adebayo expressed his anguish off the court and it looks a lot like something Hulk Hogan would do.

Adebayo recorded 25-11-4 and showed that he can get the job done on the offensive even. Despite that, he had zero blocks and steals showing that he was virtually a no-show on the defensive end.

The Heat and Adebayo will need to introspect on their season and take a closer look in the mirror. Naturally, as frustration mounted, the Heat star ripped his jersey in half.

Nah that's a different type of strength 😂

Bam Adebayo rips his jersey in half like Hulk Hogan!

In an incredible display of strength, a frustrated Bam ripped his jersey like it was nothing. NBA jerseys are far tougher than your average t-shirt.

To be able to tear it in half shows considerable strength. It also reminds us of one Hulk Hogan ripping his shirt in half before every match.

Fans were not happy to see this. They expected Adebayo to play better and show up on the defensive end. The fact that he recorded zero blocks and steals is surprising, to say the least.

I'll take a falling out Bosh over this Hulk Hogan stuff lol

What will the Heat do this off-season? We will have to see. Bam Adebayo, on the other hand, will be looking to buy a new jersey.

