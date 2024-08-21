Exploring How Angel Reese’s Fans Helped Her Bag an Endorsement Deal with Multi-Billion Dollar Brand

Angel Reese often interacts with her fans on social media despite her hectic WNBA schedule. Back in June, she asked her fans to suggest a new nickname for her since she had moved to Chicago and couldn’t be ‘The Bayou Barbie’ anymore. But she still wanted her new name to be as catchy and cute as her former nickname. One fan had the perfect answer for her, Reese’s Pieces.

Soon, ‘Reese’s Pieces’ became the name of her fanbase and now the Chicago Sky rookie has taken that to a new level with her recent collaboration. Recently, she bagged a deal with the company Reese’s, which was bound to come her way sooner or later. Her fans have played a major role in making this collaboration happen with their numerous tweets on social media.

After signing the endorsement deal, Reese told Boardroom, “This is definitely one of those ‘pinch-me’ moments where everything feels like it’s coming full circle.”

Some things are just bound to happen because there is an obvious correlation between two separate entities, Angel’s deal with Reese’s is an example of that.

Reese shared the news all over her social media and also thanked her fans for making this a reality. She wrote on X, “To the Reese’s Pieces, y’all made this happen! Shop our limited edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection on TheAngelReese.com NOW! Stay tuned for 2 more drops to come. WE LOVE YOU ALL!!!”

Her fans, over the last few months, have tagged the company in several posts, asking them to come up with a project where they can collaborate with the Sky center. Reese’s fans believed that this was too good of an opportunity to pass and eventually, the company has shown that they were paying attention to the requests.

The first drop is a merchandise which includes hoodies, t-shirts and hats. However, since she has hinted at two more drops to come, there is a possibility that she might get her name associated with the candy company’s new product. The parent company of Reese’s, Hershey’s, must be looking at this collaboration as an opportunity to attract new customers using the rookie’s influence.

The WNBA star happened to share her last name with the founder of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, H.B. Reese. And she capitalized on it to make some good money.