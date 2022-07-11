Ray Allen is one of the most respected basketball players of his era.

Ray Allen was part of the famous 1996 NBA draft and was an instant hit in the league. As Jesus Shuttlesworth, Allen also gained popularity among NBA fans and became a household name.

Ray Allen became the premier sniper in the NBA and broke Reggie Miller’s three-point record. Until Stephen Curry came into the scene, Allen was considered the GOAT shooter.

Allen was a lot more than a shooter too. He was an excellent all-around scorer and was a star wherever he went.

Allen also made a few iconic plays in his career. None, however, is as big as his corner 3 against the Spurs to save the Miami Heat in 2012. Allen’s shot is often credited as the one that saved LeBron James’ legacy in Miami.

However, while his shot may have ‘saved’ James’s legacy, Allen’s takes aren’t doing him any favors. Allen was spotted engaging with fans on a LeBron vs MJ debate recently.

Who did Allen pick between Jordan and LeBron for GOAT status?

Allen did not go for his former teammate in the GOAT debate. Not only did he not pick LeBron, he sort of dismantled King James with his statement.

Ray stated that James will not be considered his GOAT as long as he isn’t a good free-throw or three-point shooter or a good dribbler. Allen went on to say that Jordan was all the above while making his GOAT claim for the Bulls star.

Ray Allen explains why LeBron is not the G.O.A.T (h/t @AhnFireDigital) pic.twitter.com/GJRZwAqcHv — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 11, 2022

Jesus Shuttlesworth sided with Black Jesus. LeBron did not get the vote from his former teammate. One doubts whether he would be pissed though, he does owe Ray for that shot still.

Allen’s logic however is not without flaws. Bron fans have been quick to point out how James is the better three-point shooter. That this set of questions do not account for James’ playmaking also has been brought up.

This is a debate that shall go on without there ever being a consensus. Approaching year 20, does LeBron have a few more aces left to drive his case home?

