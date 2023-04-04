“LeBron James Gets Ring #5 & AD Reclaims the Respect”: Nick Wright is Confident on the Lakers Winning It All

Apr 2, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forwards Anthony Davis (3) and LeBron James (6) signal to teammates against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Anthony Davis and LeBron James-led Lakers (in that order) have now won six out of their last seven games. Tell that to the Lakers fans who missed out on the action last month after losing all hope. It’s a guarantee they wouldn’t believe a single word.

Such has been the turnaround that the Laker Nation is confident that their team is a title contender in the Western Conference all of a sudden.

The same team that struggled to keep themselves above the .500 mark for almost the entire season is now even becoming some experts’ favorite to win it all.

Nick Wright says LeBron James is going to win his 5th title and AD will reclaim respect

We know there is no bigger LBJ fanboy than FS1 analyst Nick Wright. He will go to any lengths to defend The King and belittle his competition in any debate against anybody. And often, he is not as absurd as some other clickbait journalists in the sports media.

However, his recent statement might have some intention to clickbait.

“The Lakers are winning the whole thing,” Wright said on First Things First. “LeBron gets ring No. 5. AD reclaims the respect. … Nobody wants to play the Lakers.”

The Lakers have not done enough this season to say they can even win the first round of the Playoffs. Speaking of first rounds, the Purple, and Gold would most probably wind up facing the #1 team in the West— the Denver Nuggets, or the #2 seed, which is the Memphis Grizzlies as of now.

Do the Lakers really have enough to win it all?

They certainly do. On a piece of paper, this Lakers team is too tough to beat in a seven-game series, whoever might be the opponents and whatever they might have done throughout the regular season.

However, it’s all about how the players in LA keep themselves fit throughout the postseason. They will not be able to win it all if even one of James, Davis, or D’Angelo Russell is injured in any of the series.

If you ask Darvin Ham, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Austin Reaves are also as important to their contention as anybody else. If Malik Beasley starts dropping bombs from the perimeter as consistently as he was doing with the Jazz and the Wolves, the Lakers would be unstoppable.