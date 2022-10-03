“Put It on Me, Don’t Put It on Savannah!”: LeBron James Once Revealed the Reason He Allows Underage Bronny and Bryce Drink Alcohol

Apart from being an NBA legend, LeBron James is a loving father as well, who allowed his sons to drink alcohol when they were as young as 11.

LeBron James is unquestionably one of the most iconic athletes ever. Many enthusiasts consider the Los Angeles Lakers forward to be the basketball GOAT over Michael Jordan and Kareem-Abdul Jabbar. Looking at his versatility, durability, and the physicality with which Bron plays the game, it is no surprise why LBJ is regarded as the best basketball we’ve ever seen.

Having dominated the league since he set foot on the hardwood in 2003, King James has racked up one of the most illustrious resumes we’ve ever seen. An overly-stacked trophy cabinet of LBJ’s includes 18 All-Star appearances, 18 All-NBA selections, 4 MVPs, 4 championships, and 4 Finals MVPs, among a long list of accolades.

Now, apart from being a basketball megastar, an intelligent businessman, an activist, a philanthropist … and even a loving family man.

“My 14 and 11-year-olds drink wine”: LeBron James

LeBron always makes decisions that will help his kids. However, there are a few decisions that he takes that might be promoted by other parents. For instance, no parent would let their 11-year-old consume alcohol.

Back in 2018, King James revealed that he allowed 14-year-old Bronny James and 11-year-old Bryce James to consume alcohol. More specifically, the 6-foot-9 star said that his sons would have whatever wine he and Savannah James were having.

The reason behind allowing them to drink alcohol? Maturity. Bron believes his children are incredibly mature. The NBA icon even went to joke that his children would end up driving the very next week as well.

“My 14 and 11-year-olds drink wine. That’s how mature they are. They’ll be driving next week too,” LeBron stated.

Further, James gladly took the blame, stating that this permission had nothing to do with his wife.

“Put it on me, though. Don’t put it on moms. Put it on dad. Put it on dad,” James said.

Bronny and Bryce might be more mature than the other kids of their age. However, LeBron James, it is illegal for kids below 21 years of age to consume alcohol.

