mobile app bar

Extremely Rare Kobe 3s Actually Exist, Confirms Isaiah Thomas

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Extremely Rare Kobe 3s Actually Exist, Confirms Isaiah Thomas

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Thomas has been a huge fan of Kobe Bryant’s signature Nike shoes for many years. This passion gave him an extensive knowledge of the entire line, even if he didn’t own every pair. Taking to Instagram, the former Celtics star showcased this expertise by confirming the surprising existence of a rare sneaker model.

It all started when a fan page surrounding Bryant’s sneakers posted a throwback of Kyle Kuzma wearing the ‘Kobe 3’s. The pure white model that Kuzma is seen sporting is considered beyond rare by itself.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mamba Kix (@mambakixx)

Isaiah soon confirmed that there is an even rare variation of the shoe that exists – the low-top version of the very same sneaker. In the comments section, he said,

“I seen the low top version of these OMG!!! Can’t wait till they drop”

Based on Thomas’s comments, it appears that the low-top version of these sneakers was never released to the public. The 35-year-old remains hopeful that they will eventually be made available. It’s no surprise considering just how big of a fan he is of the Kobe line. But why?

In an interview in 2018 with Complex, he answered just this question.

“Kobe [Bryant] is my favorite player of all time. So his sneakers, especially when he went low tops, it like fit my game. I’m a small guy, I gotta move, cut, and the low tops are perfect for me.”

As mentioned earlier, the low-top versions of the Kobe 3s have never been released to the public, which feels like a missed opportunity for Nike. Given the popularity of the low-top Kobe 5s, 6s, and 8s, releasing the 3s could have been a significant hit.

However, with Vanessa Bryant now leading the Kobe brand, there’s hope that fans will soon have the opportunity to purchase these elusive sneakers.

Post Edited By:Bhavani Singh

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these