Facing Elimination, Giannis Antetokounmpo May Finally Suit Up For His First Game of the 2024 Playoffs In Game 6

The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled throughout the opening-round series against the Indiana Pacers in this season’s playoffs. With the Pacers gaining a 3-2 lead in the series, the Bucks fans eagerly wait for their knight in shining armor, Giannis Antetokounmpo. His absence has caused a serious dent in the team’s starting lineup, with Damian Lillard carrying most of the offensive responsibility. However, the Bucks fans see a glimmer of hope ahead of Game 6.

The Milwaukee side lived to see another day after Game 5, thanks to Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis leading the team with 29 points each and Patrick Beverley scoring a double-double. Heading to Indianapolis for the next game, Antetokounmpo’s status has been updated to ‘Doubtful’, per NBA’s latest injury report. He was sidelined since April 9, with a left soleus strain and the Bucks had virtually prepared for the post-season without their starter. Moreover, Damian Lillard’s right Achilles Tendinitis injury in Game 3 was a further blow for the team.

The injury list also mentioned Damian Lillard’s status as ‘Doubtful‘ for tonight’s game. According to Bucks’ head coach Doc Rivers, Antetokounmpo and Lillard are very close to returning. This instills some faith among hopeful fans for the franchise’s two cornerstone players to retain the team in this series and further in the playoffs.

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo help the Bucks secure this series?

In his 40 career games against the Pacers, the Greek Freak averaged 24.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, per Basketball Reference. This season, he averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while shooting 61.1% from the field, 27.4% from beyond the arc, and 65.7% from the charity stripe. His stats are collectively better than every other Bucks player, proving he could lift them from their precarious situation.

If the Bucks win Game 6, they would be able to force a Game 7 that could be the final decider in this series. The team’s role players can add to the chances of Milwaukee clinching Game 6 by repeating another Game 5 performance in this must-win situation. However, the presence of Giannis and Dame could provide a much-needed boost if both are available to take the floor tonight.