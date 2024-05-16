“3/16 Italian” Oscar Piastri Is Heading Into His 3rd Home Race of the 2024 Season at Imola GP

Despite having been born in Melbourne, Australia, Oscar Piastri has a diverse lineage which has already made two of the races in the calendar his home race. Apparently, Piastri is not just 1/16th Chinese, he is also part Italian. The Aussie claimed his Chinese ancestry ahead of the race in Shanghai dating back to his great-great grandfather. Now ahead of the race in Imola, he has claimed a 3/16th part of his heritage makes him Italian.

He made the revelation on X (formerly Twitter) via a tweet on 15th May. He wrote, “Good time to mention that I’m also 3/16 Italian?” However, this isn’t the first time Piastri has claimed his Italian descent.

When asked about it in the past, he said, “Well, yes and no. Long time ago, three-four generations ago, yes. But I very much consider myself Australian. So, it’s a long shot.”

Perhaps the Australian at heart is finally accepting his heritage. The diverse family tree is still a mystery so Piastri‘s word has to be believed. Based on that, the Australian-Chinese-Italian driver will be racing in his third home race of the season at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola. Well, apart from his Chinese and Italian lineage, Piastri also has Yugoslavian blood coursing through his veins.

However, do the rest of his family members give a hint of his parentage? His father, Chris and his mother, Nicole are also Australian natives but haven’t commented on any diversity in their lineage.

Apart from that, the only time young Oscar was away from home was when he moved to Haileybury and Imperial Service College in England to further his blooming racing career.

Oscar Piastri’s mother brutally roasts him on X

The McLaren man gained internet fame by showcasing his humorous side on X. As it turns out, his mother, Nicole has also picked it up. She has proved it multiple times in the past with her hilarious takes on the social media platform. She did so once again after the 23-year-old posted about his unconventional form of training on a surfboard.

To his tweet, his mother replied with her own photo and a hilarious caption ousting her son’s unusual habit. She wrote, “Taught him everything he knows. Except using the oven to dry his washing.” Oscar Piastri uses an oven to dry his clothes. Or at least, that’s what his mother is suggesting.

However, it’s all part of a healthy mother-son bante,r which the F1 star is quite alright with. As quoted by Planet F1, he said, “Yeah, it’s cool. I mean I kind of made… That’s where I made my social media name for myself on Twitter a few years ago, and now my mum’s doing the same, mainly by making fun of me, but that’s okay, she’s my mum, she’s allowed to!”