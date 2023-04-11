FACT CHECK: Are Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Back Together?

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship has been the subject of intense media scrutiny for several years. The couple’s on-again, off-again relationship has been a rollercoaster ride for fans, with numerous ups and downs.

They have dated each other for a period of 5+ years in the past, starting in mid-2016. The couple has two kids together – a daughter named True and a son (name unknown) born in September 2022.

However, Tristan’s unfaithfulness has wrecked their relationship on numerous occasions. The former Cavaliers center has been guilty of extremely deplorable behavior, but Khloe gave him quite a long rope.

Despite this, Thompson behaved with little regard to her feelings, with their relationship coming to a final close in late 2021. However, new developments have fueled speculation that they’re getting back together.

Tristan Thompson buys house close to the home of Khloe Kardashian, sparks rumors

Tristan Thompson was recently signed to a veterans’ minimum contract by the Los Angeles Lakers. He’d been out of an NBA job for most of the season, with this opportunity seemingly born out of his goodwill by Klutch Sports.

He has taken advantage of this situation in order to seemingly try and mend his domestic situation. Currently without a partner, Thompson bought a house ‘0.2 miles from Khloe’s’.

While Khloe has made it clear that she sees no future with Thompson, it seems that he’s wont to give it another try.

“He knows they’re always going to be in each other’s lives because of their children. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been trying. At this point, he feels like all he can do is be the best father to their kids that he can and show Khloé over time that he’s there for their family.”

“He is so happy he was able to find a home right around the corner from them because they’re his priority. He just wants to be there for his kids.”

Tristan and Khloe – A relationship timeline

Tristan first met Khloe Kardashian at a party hosted by mutual friends. The couple hit it off immediately and soon began dating. Their relationship was relatively low-key in the beginning, with the couple keeping their romance out of the public eye.

However, in September 2016, rumors began to circulate that Khloe and Tristan were dating. In December 2016, Khloe and Tristan made their first public appearance together at a friend’s birthday party.

In April 2018, Khloe gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named True Thompson. However, just days before the birth, Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe with multiple women.

The scandal rocked the couple’s relationship, with fans wondering if Khloe would leave Tristan for good. Khloe ultimately decided to forgive Tristan and work on their relationship, and the couple stayed together.

In February 2019, Tristan was once again caught cheating on Khloe, this time with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Tristan and Khloe eventually broke up, with Khloe announcing on social media that she had ended their relationship for good.

They continued dating on-and-off, however, and Khloe even gave birth to Thompson’s son through a surrogate mother. However, when news of his child with Maralee Nichols – his trainer – emerged in December 2021, their relationship had its final full stop.