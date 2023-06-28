Serena Williams Shows Off Gift From Khloe Kardashian and Gives a Tour of Her Office: “Iron Man Is My Favorite”

Former American tennis player Serena Williams has achieved honors that most athletes only dream of. However, it has been a year since she hung her boots, calling it a day. Since then though, the 23-time Grand Slam champion has really taken to social media, giving fans glimpses of her life. Recently, Williams provided a slight tour of her new office. Interestingly, she made some revelations, showing fans her affinity towards Marvel comic characters.

In her Instagram story, Williams showed off a swimsuit sent to her as a gift from Khloe Kardashian, co-founder of Good American. In the following story, one can see a sizeable Iron Man action figure. Following that, she also possesses a Captain America shield. Williams also goes on to reveal who her favorite character in the famous superhero franchise.

Serena Williams is a Marvel fan

In her first Instagram story, Serena Williams shows off a swimsuit from the brand Good American, sent to her by the co-founder of the brand and Serena’s good friend Khloe Kardashian. As she checks out the suit, the former player mentions something about enjoying the pool during the summertime.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner, while showing around her office points to the Iron Man figure and a Captain America Shield on the wall stating,

“Hey everyone, I was thinking I should give you’ll the tour to my new office. I love Marvels if anyone knew and here’s the Iron Man, he’s actually my favourite and then there’s Captain America’s shield.”

Besides these Marvel characters, there’s also some art work and other interesting cool stuff, alongside some family pictures. As the clip goes on, she does ask her husband, Alexis Ohanian, for his opinion on the things she has kept in her office.

Speaking on this topic, Serena adds,

“There is some cool art work and some cool pictures. That’s my family and some fun stuff. It’s a pretty good office that I come to now. And Alexis, if you have anything to say about this, feel free to say something. There’s also a punching bag, in case I get frustrated.”

Keeping Up in the Limelight

Coming too tennis, the American national retired from the sport in September 2022. After regular injuries towards the twilight of her career, she decided it was best to opt out rather than jeopardising her body.

However, she does make public appearances and was last seen at the Met Gala in New York back in May this year. She was seen with none other than former tennis great, Roger Federer.

On a personal front, she is all set to welcome her second child along with husband Alexis Ohanian. She is already a proud mother to Alexis Olympia, who herself is quite famous amongst fans in the tennis world. We wish her good health in the months to come.