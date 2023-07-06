Falling Out After $16,700 Contract With LeBron James’ Lakers, Tristan Thompson Has Khloe Kardashian Feeling ‘Bad’ for Him

Tristan Thompson, a professional basketball player known for his complicated relationship with reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, is facing a tough time both on and off the court. While his NBA career seems to be hitting a roadblock, his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian has expressed sympathy for him despite their tumultuous past. The former couple’s latest drama has caught the attention of fans and media alike.

Thompson, who previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers alongside superstar LeBron James, recently made headlines for a rather disappointing reason. During his playoff stint with the Lakers, the 30-year-old athlete earned a meager $16,700, which is a shockingly low amount considering his caliber as a player. Unfortunately for Thompson, after the playoff run ended, he has not received any offers from other NBA teams, leaving his professional future uncertain.

Khloe Kardashian’s Sympathy for Tristan Thompson Amidst NBA Struggles

Interestingly, Tristan Thompson’s name has been making more news because of his relationship with Khloe Kardashian than for his contributions on the basketball court. Despite enduring numerous instances of infidelity and heartbreak during their on-again, off-again relationship, Khloe recently revealed that she feels bad for both Thompson and her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

“Every single day, I feel bad about Lamar. Every single day, I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now.”

The Kardashians, known for their reality TV series, have always been open about their personal struggles. On a recent episode of their Hulu series, Khloe visited her sister Kim Kardashian, who was visibly upset over the fallout surrounding her ex-husband Kanye West’s controversial remarks. In an attempt to offer support, Khloe compared her own feelings of guilt over Lamar Odom’s troubled past to her sympathy for Tristan Thompson’s current situation.

Thompson’s Threat to Lamar Odom on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram Post

Khloe Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom, a former Los Angeles Lakers player, from 2009 to 2016. Odom’s substance abuse issues and infidelity marred their relationship. On the other hand, Khloe split from Thompson in December 2021 after his paternity scandal, where he fathered a child with another woman while engaged to her. Despite their tumultuous history, Khloe and Tristan maintain a cordial relationship due to their shared parenting responsibilities for their daughter, True, and son Tatum.

Adding another layer to the ongoing drama, Tristan Thompson threatened Lamar Odom on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram post. When Khloe shared a captivating bikini picture, both Thompson and Odom left complimentary emojis in the comments section. However, Thompson’s comment took a hostile turn as he wrote:

“God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️.”

This provocative statement alluded to Odom’s near-death experience due to his substance abuse issues.

The tension between Thompson and Odom has been evident for some time now. In 2017, Khloe attempted to reconcile the two by arranging a meeting, which nearly resulted in a physical altercation.