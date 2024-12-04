Fact Check: No, Zion Williamson Did Not Shoot His Shot on Sydney Thomas via an IG Comment

Claim: Pelicans star Zion Williamson is the center of more rumors once again. This time the internet is in a frenzy under the suspicion that he attempted to flirt with Sydney Thomas.

Details revealing Williamson’s private life involving women on the internet isn’t anything new. Earlier in 2023, adult actress Moriah Mills, took to social media to berate the two-time All-Star by exposing the details of their alleged private relationship.

However, this set of rumors involves Thomas, the viral ring girl from the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match. Unlike Mills who spoke on the issue herself, these claims suggest Williamson commented under a picture of Thomas trying to shoot his shot.

Verdict: There is no truth to these rumors. A simple check through Thomas’ Instagram posts will provide all the evidence needed.

Furthermore, the 21-year-old model and Zion Williamson hold no connection whatsoever. An iconic source known for spreading false news tricked fans who fell for the claim.

Source of Rumor: The account responsible for the fake claim was none other than NBACentel. The notorious parody account on X is based on the trustworthy NBACentral account. The post featured a photoshopped image of a fake interaction between Williamson and Thomas under one of her Instagram posts.

In the post, the Pelicans star commented, “Check your DM shorty.” In response, Thomas replied, “Huh? Who are you calling shorty? I’m good… enjoy your recovery.”

Zion taking his shot at Sydney Thomas pic.twitter.com/Tw8Wc77tNt — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) December 3, 2024

This interaction never occurred but the damage had already been done. The post garnered a whopping 176,000 likes along with 6,200 reposts. However, the reach was even greater, capturing 13.9 million views in total. Many fans were in shock at Zion’s alleged comment and rushed to Thomas’ Instagram to see the evidence for themselves and quickly became disappointed.

Williamson didn’t comment on the post. However, fans who originally saw the fake post on X have filled the comment section.

One user commented, “Came here to see Zion’s comment. They cleaned up a murder scene.” Another fan sent a public service announcement to others, “Don’t believe everything you see on the internet #JusticeForZion.”

Comments in the rest of the comment section are asking where the comment from the 24-year-old is. Despite the spam comments Thomas has received, she has yet to limit those who can comment under her posts.