Fact Check: Will Ja Morant Face 50 Game Suspension Over Carrying a Gun in a Flight Allegations?

Ja Morant has, in the recent few days, faced heavy fire from the media and the league. He’s currently on an official two-game suspension. However, the latest reports suggest Morant is out indefinitely. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins revealed that there is no return timeline for Ja currently and he could, by all means, miss out on a lot of games.

Jenkins: “I’m not going to share what those conversations are. The focus right now is Ja taking on the responsibility to really get the help he needs to get into a better place, generally speaking. But also on the flipside, to be in a better place to embrace the responsibilities and expectations as a member of this team.” He further commented, “There’s not a definitive timeline… this is going to be an ongoing healing process… it’s not a timetable situation”

However, even as the Grizzlies and NBA have not clearly mentioned any timeline for Ja’s return, there are rumors doing the round on the internet claiming Ja Morant has been suspended for 50 games. These are baseless rumors. There has been no official report suggesting the same.

Also read: Ja Morant Real Name: What Does Ja Stand For?

Ja Morant is not suspended for 50 games

These false reports first emerged after rumors spread on the internet that Morant had carried a firearm on a flight. Fans ‘deduced’ this by suggesting that when the 23-year-old went flashed the gun on his Instagram Live, he was still in Denver. They argued that he had carried his personal firearm on a flight and therefore was liable for such punishment.

This saga could become more messy for Ja Morant and the Grizzlies 😬 pic.twitter.com/VyD8ImV8ZN — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 6, 2023

The issue with this allegation is the assumption on which it relies. No report has yet substantiated this to be true. Ja Morant was indeed in Denver when he flashed the gun however, whether it belonged to him is not yet clear. The league has also not suggested anything that could lead us to believe Morant carried the firearm on a plane. Therefore, it is safe to conclude that these rumors are false.

What happened to Morant?

The trigger that started Ja’s downward spiral was the Washington Post’s report. It accused Morant of two separate instances of violent altercations. The first one started when Morant’s mother Jamie had an argument with a Finish Line employee. Jamie called up Ja who reached the mall with an entourage of 9 men. Morant, along with his group, argued with the head of mall security and someone from the group even shoved his head.

The second instance was much more serious. Morant, apparently, pummelled a 17-year-old during a pickup game. The minor also alleged that Morant brandished a gun and threatened him. The police report acquired by Washington Post also revealed that the victim of Ja’s punches hurt his head because of the beating.

However, the police or local prosecutors did not take any legal action against the Grizzlies star. They ascertained that although Morant had swung first, there was not enough information to ascertain whether Ja had brandished a weapon or was actually threatened by the inbound ball as he claimed in his statement.

Right when the league was still in shock over this report, Ja proudly flaunted his gun on Instagram Live. The league couldn’t just stand by and watch as a young star flouted not only the rules but was almost taunting the league to take action against him. Now, he has landed himself at a point where even his coach has no idea when he will return to play.

Also read: Why is Ja Morant Out Indefinitely: Taylor Jenkins’ Statement Comes as Huge Worry for Grizzlies Fans