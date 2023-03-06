Why is Ja Morant Out Indefinitely: Taylor Jenkins’ Statement Comes as Huge Worry for Grizzlies Fans 

Mar 3, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts to a foul called in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

As the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Los Angeles Clippers, fans are eager to know where is superstar Ja Morant. What is the reason for his absence? And most importantly, why is Ja Morant out indefinitely?

The Grizzlies are in rough seas at the moment. Memphis has lost its superstar to accusations and misdemeanors. They also have other injuries and suspensions.

Ja Morant is the name on everyone’s lips. The young superstar was callously seen showing a gun on Instagram live and the NBA decided to suspend him.

As the game takes center stage on national television, there are reports that Grizzlies and NBA’s two-game suspension might be much longer.

Why is Ja Morant out indefinitely?

The biggest reason is perhaps the fact that as per several news reports, which are now true, Ja has been inciting violence. He was on police reports. He is said to have punched a 17-year-old.

And as of just a few days ago, he was showing off a gun on Instagram live. The NBA vehemently opposes gun violence. It is only natural that he is suspended.

The ruling was direct. And there was no opposition to it. We don’t condone gun violence and we think it was right to suspend him. The Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said it is an ongoing process.

Taylor Jenkins says there’s no timeline for when Ja Morant will return. He says that he doesn’t want to go into specifics but says most important thing is Ja is seeking help. Jenkins calls it an “ongoing healing process” and Grizz will support and hold Ja accountable. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) March 6, 2023

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins addressed Ja Morant’s suspension in his pregame presser. pic.twitter.com/G9dQ5T3ARx — ESPN (@espn) March 6, 2023

We do hope Ja is seeking the help he needs. And as per his head coach, we don’t think Morant will be back on the court anytime soon.

How Shannon Sharpe pointed out Morant’s downfall weeks before

Just a few weeks before everything unfolded, Ja Morant was given a cautious warning from Shannon Sharpe. The Undisputed host had this to say:

Shannon Sharpe’s advice to Ja Morant a few weeks ago: pic.twitter.com/RSTVKQaPRf — Anarchist (@kenyanguitar) March 1, 2023

It is sufficient to say Ja didn’t heed the warning. Acting like a gangster is not the way to go about it. As he remains suspended, we hope that he gets the help he needs.

There is no place for gun violence. As a role model to thousands, perhaps even millions, Ja should know better. What do you think? Will Morant learn his lesson? Will he be back soon?

The Grizzlies sit in second but are just 1 game ahead of the Sacramento Kings. With piling issues, how much longer can they hold on?

