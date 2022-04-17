“Facts! Player Development in Miami is damn good!!”: Lakers’ LeBron James agrees with Kyle Kuzma on Coach Eric Spoelstra and the Heat’s ability to develop players

Kyle Kuzma recently put out a tweet stating how the Miami Heat develops players into great talents, LeBron James attests

There is no doubt in the fact that the Miami Heat is a great organization, not just from a basketball standpoint but also from a business point of view.

Ever since Pat Riley arrived in the September of 1995, the Heat have seen some great players grow to great heights within the organization.

Take for example Mario Chalmers, the point guard who was selected as the 34th overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft. What would the Miami ‘Big 3’ be without him? It was his vocal leadership and hustle that helped the Heat win their championships in 2012 and 2013.

After watching the Heat bash the Hawks, Kyle Kuzma put out a tweet commending the Heat’s ability to find and develop players.

Miami will find you and develop you.

Duncan

Strus

Vincent — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 17, 2022

Also Read: “There was a lot of power in LeBron James joining the Miami Heat”: Dwyane Wade reveals just how crucial it was for ‘The King’ to kickstart the player empowerment movement

LeBron James is a shining example of player development under Coach Spo in Miami

‘The King’ LeBron James spent some of his career’s best years with the Miami Heat. He won his very first NBA Championship with the Heat back in 2012.

He was quick to agree with Kuzma on the latter’s tweet about the way the Heat develop players.

Facts! Player Development there is damn good!! https://t.co/sA5uzs7Hro — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 17, 2022

Over the years, the Miami Heat have been able to develop some great point guards. Apart from Mario Chalmers, Kendrick Nunn is a name that comes to mind who signed with the Heat after going undrafted from college.

He immediately took over the starting point guard position and finished 2nd to Ja Morant in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting at the end of the year. That Heat team also went to the Finals that year.

The Heat have also developed some great reserve point guards over the years such as Mike James, Chris Quinn, Norris Cole, and Shabazz Napier.

The current Heat roster comprises some great roles players as well such as Tyler Herro who has become a fan favorite with his dazzling play off the bench. Players like Ömer Yurtseven, Max Strus, and Gabe Vincent are looking good too whenever called upon to be a part of the rotation.

Overall, the Miami Heat organization serves as a great place for a player to start their NBA career.

Also Read: “I don’t mean to dump on Tyler Herro but the 6th man isn’t about who jacks the most shots”: John Hollinger on Kevin Love being more deserving for the 6th MOY