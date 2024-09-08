mobile app bar

Fans Flame Nick Young for Saying Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant's Lakers Could Never Beat the Prime Warriors

Nickeem Khan
Published

Credit – USA TODAY Sports

The 2017-18 Golden State Warriors are recognized as one of the greatest teams ever assembled. The Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers of the early 2000s are also considered to be part of that elite list. However, former Warriors player Nick Young believes that the Kobe and Shaq-led Lakers team could never defeat the Warriors based on a simple logical argument.

Young took to X to share the controversial take. His argument stemmed from the fact that the Los Angeles team lost to the Detroit Pistons in 2004. The Pistons roster featured great players like Chauncy Billups, but did not have any consensus top 10 player in the league.

The 2017-18 Warriors, on the other hand, were one of the most dominant teams in NBA history. Led by two legitimate superstars in Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, as well as All-Stars like Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Dubs were a cheat code on the floor.

Therefore, Young wasn’t buying that Shaq and Kobe’s Lakers could take on that Superteam.

I love the Lakers but the shaq and Kobe team is not beating 2017-18 warriors …. all this shaq is the most dominant big ever stuff they lost to Billups, Hamilton, Prince, Rasheed Wallace and Ben Wallace 4-1 respectfully warriors in 5 on both teams ..,” Young wrote on X.

Although it is undeniable that a series against these two historic rosters would be filled with entertaining basketball, Young received an outpour of reactions against his claim.

One fan argued that the Rockets led by James Harden nearly took down the Warriors, and since the Shaq-Kobe Lakers are significantly better, there is no competition.

One point was made on the turmoil that was building within the Lakers during their 2004 NBA Finals against the Pistons, which prevented them from performing at their highest level.

This fan called out Young’s ignorance for forgetting the dominant three-peat of the LA side before their loss to the Pistons.

The answer to this hypothetical debate is unknown since we’ll never see these two teams face each other. However, Young may have been too laid back in addressing the matter as he has seemingly underestimated one of the greatest NBA teams ever.

