Former Warrior Adamant On Returning His LeBron James-Deion Sanders Sneakers After Lakers Loss

One of the more shocking results from the first round of the opening playoffs was the Minnesota Timberwolves putting a stomping on the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only did Anthony Edwards and company defeat an LA team led by Luka Doncic and LeBron James, but eliminated the Lakers on their home court in Game 5. Former Warriors star Nick Young and company broke down the game on the latest edition Gil’s Arena.

The Gentleman;s sweep by the Wolves wasn’t just sheer luck. It was pure physicality and hunger. In Game 5, Edwards had a horrific game shooting, going 0-11 from behind the arc. Fortunately, Rudy Gobert played the game of his life, dropping 27 points and adding 24 rebounds over a much smaller LA team that lacked a true 5. Either the Lakers had Cancun on their mind, or they were just not prepared for the Wolves to come out as aggressively as they did.

The Gil’s Arena crew gave props to Ant-Man for talking trash while he was in Downtown LA shortly after Minnesota’s series-clinching victory. Young then gave a shout-out to Edwards for the upcoming release of his newest colorway of his Adidas AE1 sneaker. This prompted a funny aside by Young, who revealed that LeBron also dropped some new kicks this week.

“LeBron dropped some collab shoes with Deon — and they both got f***ed this week,” he stated, which brought everyone to laughter. Young is talking about how Deon’s son, Shedeur Sanders, didn’t get selected in the NFL Draft until Round 5 after previously being predicted to go in the top three.

“That’s crazy. Take them sh**s back,” added Young, who suggested that the sneakers have some sort of bad luck curse on them.

SwaggyP thinking about returning his LeBrons after the Lakers L ☠️ pic.twitter.com/mMiLzTvscM — Gil’s Arena (@GilsArenaShow) May 2, 2025

Young was obviously kidding.

One person who wasn’t kidding was the Ant-Man, who played so strongly throughout the series that many are now hailing him as the new face of the NBA. Even in his poor Game 5 shooting performance, he still dropped 15 points on top of 8 assists and 11 rebounds. It just seems that the 23-year-old was making all the right plays, even on a night when he was off.

One aspect of Ant’s performance that is always on is his taunting. He is the type of individual who will step up to anyone, proving that by literally running into LeBron on multiple possessions to show The King that there’s a new sheriff in town. Edwards brought the same type of attitude when he met former U.S. President Barrack Obama during their now infamous meeting that was documented on Court of Gold.

The Timberwolves now wait for the winner of the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors. Will Edwards continue his king-slaying ways and take down Steph Curry and Draymond Green? Or will he do battle with another young, hungry team in Houston, who still seem as if they are figuring out what kind of team they want to be?

Only time will tell.