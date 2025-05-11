Former Lakers Rookie Got Involved With Infamous LA Gang After Getting in a Chain Snatching Related Brawl, Reveals Nick Young

The story of Javaris Crittenton and Gilbert Arenas is one that the NBA has tried to sweep under the rug over the years. But as the years go on, more information continues to be released about the scary confrontation. Now, in a Netflix documentary, we learned from Nick Young which specific gang Crittenton was involved with.

Untold: Shooting Guards is a must-watch for any NBA lover. The documentary details the infamous altercation between Crittenton and Arenas, where the former threatened the latter with a gun in the locker room over a game of cards. At the time, it was one of the most controversial acts the NBA had ever seen, and people everywhere ridiculed Crittenton.

All these years later, Javaris finally has the opportunity to stand up for himself. You see, when Nick Young was selected by the Wizards in 2007, he got plenty of playing time to establish himself among the team. But Crittenton didn’t in Los Angeles with the Lakers. This led to him becoming severely depressed.

At just 19, Javaris had no friends or family in LA. With no guidance, he found himself in trouble one night after going out clubbing.

“One night, we went out to the club, and I’m waiting on my car. Some guys came and tried to, like, snatch my necklace and run,” Crittenton revealed. “I’m literally fighting, like, four guys in the street by myself.”

His friends back home had told him to avoid going out by himself, but Javaris didn’t listen. And he ultimately paid the price, while luckily surviving.

Young grew up in LA, though, and he knew all about the gang scene. Before Crittenton eventually arrived in Washington as his teammate, Young believed that the previous altercation had gotten him involved with the wrong crowd.

“You know, being in LA, being not from LA, it’s hard. You gotta know your spots to pick, you gotta know where to go,” Young shared. “He ended up running with the wrong crowd, I think, after that… I seen like a big C tatted on his rib with a blue flag. I’m like, oh man. You’re losing your mind now, I thought you were playing with this. Javaris started hanging out with the Mansfields Crips.”

It was a tough situation for a young kid who lacked guidance. Javaris was suspended for his altercation with Arenas. But years later, he faced real charges for his gang relations.



What charges did Crittenton face?

Javaris received a 38-game suspension from the NBA in 2009 after his gun-related incident with Arenas. It wasn’t long before he was completely out of the league. This is when things spiraled out of control.

Crittenton faced charges in relation to a shooting in 2011, then in 2015, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Javaris faced a 23-year prison sentence, which was eventually reduced to 10 years. And in 2023, he was released.

Los Angeles can really eat a young, misguided athlete up. Like Young said, you have to pick your spots and travel in groups. Because of Crittenton’s lack of friends and guidance at the time it led to a complete derailment of his career and life. However, he lives to tell the tale today, and he seems to be doing much better.