Fans Troll JJ Redick as “Uncomfortable” Saturday Practice Video With LeBron James Gets Leaked

Lakers fans were subjected to a bit of confusion as his recent comments on the team’s desire to fight back were contradicted, adding to his misery. Footage from Saturday’s Lakers’ practice, which featured a rather casual looking LeBron James, has half the NBA community in rafters, and the other half annoyed.

The Lakers lost three games in a row heading into Sunday’s fixture against the Kings, but after their Christmas Day defeat, Redick promised that the following practice session would be harsh. He used the exact word “uncomfortable”.

Sadly, for those who were excited to see what exactly unfolded away from the big cameras, it was anything but that. If anything, the players looked more relaxed than ever before.

In a video shared on X, James can be seen casually walking around, shirtless, talking to others, including Jarred Vanderbilt, who was all smiles. The likes of DeAndre Ayton too, were not spotted working too hard, and there were also moments in the session where players were attempting difficult dunks, possibly just for the highlight reel.

They found live footage of Saturday’s “uncomfortable practice” pic.twitter.com/kBZ5O7soMh — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) December 29, 2025

Fans took the social media platform to immediately voice their discontent with this. “Let me know when we getting serious again this hasn’t felt like a REAL lakers team in many years if you a true laker fan you know what I mean,” one user wrote on X.

“Embarrassing,” wrote another, crafting a short, but to the point message.

“We all knew Redick was capping,” a fan opined, which if true, is actually a bad look for the Lakers organization as a whole.

On the flip side of things, this is a mere 30 second video. Practices usually last for hours. If this was simply taken at an inopportune time during a break that didn’t cover the rest of a fairly grueling practice then Lakers fans owe Redick and his coaching staff an apology.

The season is still young. There’s 53 games left for the Lakers to make amends for this horrid stretch.

LeBron, Redick, and most of the Lakers know how demanding the NBA is. They won’t just horse around just for the sake of it.