Luka Doncic Stats vs Pistons? Exploring Mavericks Superstar’s Performance Against Detroit

Jan 30, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) runs back up the court after scoring against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks are going to take on the Detroit Pistons today in a few hours. However, Doncic is listed as “Questionable” for the game. If he does play then the Pistons are unlikely to stop him in his tracks. In this wake, let us have a look at Luka Doncic’s stats against the Detroit Pistons over the years.

Quite surprisingly, the Slovenian has played only seven games against the Pistons. In the 7 games, Doncic has put on a show, clinching 35.7 points, 9.7 assists, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game, per StatMuse.

He has shot 52.2% from the field and made 4.5 triples per game on 41% shooting from the deep. In terms of points, the 25-year-old’s career-high against the Detroit Pistons is 53 points. He put up 53 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists in a 111-105 win for the Mavs on January 30, 2023.

In terms of assists, he achieved his career-high of 14 during a 131-116 Mavs win on January 30, 2023. In terms of steals, his career-high of three steals against Detroit came during a 125-131 loss in December of 2021. Luka’s best rebounding performance against Detroit came in December, 2022, when he had 14 rebounds in a 122-111 win. Apart from the 14 rebounds, he also had 41 points and 11 assists, marking his only triple-double against the Eastern Conference ball club.

Apart from that, he has five double-doubles in seven games against the struggling squad. Doncic has scored 30 points or more in six out of the seven games. While putting up these dominating statics, the four-time All-Star’s win train against the Pistons has choo-chooed on several occasions.

Luka Doncic has a winning record against the Pistons

Considering the Pistons’ woeful performances since Doncic entered the league, it is not surprising that he has won six out of the seven games against them. The Slovenian Guard has lost only on December 1, 2022, when his Mavs were edged out 125-131. Apart from that, he and his Mavs haven’t given the Pistons an inch. This W/L column also showcases the Mavs’ rise in the last five years and the Pistons’ ever-expanding hole.

The Pistons have made the Playoffs just once in the last five years and will miss out on a postseason berth for the fifth straight season. Meanwhile, for Doncic, a partnership with Kyrie Irving indicates that they are in quest for a championship. It won’t be surprising if they crush the Pistons once again in their search for playoff rhythm.