“Bam Adebayo is a better center than Joel Embiid!”: Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic takes top spot as NBA GM ranks the Heat big man the second-best center in the league

Miami Heat Bam Adebayo is one of the most versatile defenders in the league when healthy, having the ability to guard multiple positions.

Just this season, Bam Adebayo expected to have an All-Star-type year for the Miami Heat. In fact, he was on pace to do so before suffering a thumb injury, which will keep him out for the foreseeable future.

The Heat are a much better defensive unit when he is on the floor. In fact, Miami has a defensive rating of 107.9 when he is on the court and has a 110.2 when he is off it this season. Moreover, he was in real contention to fight for the DPOY award this season.

Opponents are shooting 28.1% when guarded by Bam Adebayo this season. That is the lowest mark by any defender who has contested 60+ shots. pic.twitter.com/7SJ98G83tL — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 3, 2021

The 24-year-old was averaging an impressive 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds in the 18 games he played this year. Moreover, he was efficient shooting 51.9% from the field. Despite his assist numbers being down to 3.2 per game thanks to the arrival of Kyle Lowry in the summer, his all-around play is as good as ever.

Also Read: “If LeBron James can keep up his consistency I’ll gladly be there to congratulate him”: NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expects the 37-year old to perform at the highest level to revive the Los Angeles Lakers

NBA GM calls Bam Adebayo the second-best center in the league, only behind Nikola Jokic.

Despite having impressive numbers, Bam Adebayo is still not considered a household name among basketball aficionados. However, he still does have some fans across the league. One of them being an NBA GM, who had some high praise for the Heat big man. He goes on to say –

“I think he’s the best big in the league behind Nikola Jokic because of his athletic versatility, his passing, he can play big or small, and guard on the perimeter.”

“I’m thinking about the playoffs, not the regular season. He can beat Rudy Gobert down the floor and guard Joel Embiid. He can match up with Giannis Antetokounmpo if the [Milwaukee] Bucks go small.

“He’s good at preventing guys from getting to their spots and taking comfortable shots. I don’t know what else you want from your five?”

It’s no real secret that Bam Adebayo does possess the ability and skill to guard multiple positions on the court. In fact, his defense was one of the reasons the Miami Heat had a dreamy run to the NBA Finals just over a year ago.

However, to say Bam is the second-best center is just disrespectful to other big men in the league like Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo and as a result, might be a bit of a stretch.

Luckily for the Heat, Bam Adebayo will not be out for the entire season. One can surely expect the 24-year-old center to be ready and healthy by mid-season, and help the Heat make a deep playoff run.

Also Read: “How the hell do you package $80 million?!”: Kyle Kuzma scoffs at the idea that the Sixers can trade Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris together