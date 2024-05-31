“They’ve Done A Really Sh*tty Job”: Charles Barkley Lambasts TNT For How They’ve Handled Negotiations Amidst the NBA’s New TV Deal

Dark clouds thicken over the future of Inside the NBA. TNT is yet to strike a deal with the league to continue owning its rights after next season, paving the way for uncertainties. Several analysts and NBA enthusiasts have expressed disappointment in losing the fan-favorite show. Charles Barkley recently adopted an outspoken demeanor, lambasting TNT for a lack of transparency, over the matter.

In his latest discussion with Sports Illustrated, the 61-year-old mentioned,

“They have done a really sh***y job of keeping us abreast. Just say, ‘Hey guys, we’re in the middle of negotiations, It’s 50-50’. Just say something…The people who work there…they are the ones in pins and needles…Just say something to let the people be able to breathe a little bit”.

TNT’s lack of reassurance surrounding the future has been frustrating and troublesome for its employees. This might have led to anxiety within the ‘behind the camera’ staff members, potentially hindering the workspace culture. Considering these possible outcomes, Barkley’s recent callout seemed justified to a large extent.

However, shifting the blame entirely on Warner Bros. Discovery-owned TNT also seems unfair. The demand for NBA rights has skyrocketed in the last couple of years. As a result, streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime, Disney, and Netflix, are also allegedly in talks with the league to broadcast a package of its games, per Fortune.

However, TNT’s biggest competitor at this stage is Comcast’s NBCUniversal. While WBD currently pays the NBA $1.2 billion to own its rights, its rivals are reportedly willing to offer a mind-boggling $2.5 billion. This poses a significant challenge in the path of TNT, putting its and the crew’s future at risk.

What does it mean for Charles Barkley & Co.?

This unresolved future has planted the seeds for a potential breakage of the current panel. Despite entertaining the NBA fans for decades, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Chuck could be forced to go their separate ways. Barkley subtly hinted at this scenario later in the discussion, outlining the lack of clarity within the members. He mentioned,

“I don’t know what Ernie would do and I have no idea what Kenny and Shaq would do, to be honest with you…It really doesn’t do us any good to try to make any plans until we lose the package or hear something”.

So, Chuck seemed to have started embracing himself for the worst possible outcome. At the same time, he has refused to let go of the slight ray of hope for a better future. This has paved the way for an interesting upcoming few months, as the bidding war enters its final stages.