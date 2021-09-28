“Zion Williamson over-enthusiastically mentioned how he loved New Orleans, he could be lying”: NBA Twitter sparks a debate focusing on the Pels star’s demeanour while answering question about David Griffin

During Media Day, when asked about his relationship with New Orleans and David Griffin, Zion Williamson over-enthusiastically cleared the air.

Despite all of New Orleans Pelicans’ failures last season, Zion Williamson had a rather incredible campaign individually. The 21-year-old was an absolute menace on the court, toying with some of the biggest superstars down in the paint, averaging 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, while shooting at an outstanding 61.1% from the field.

Recently, there were reports suggesting the Pels youngster was frustrated with the Pelicans front office, particularly David Griffin, with the way they treated his return-to-play timetable because of the injury he sustained during his rookie season.

During the offseason, there were several analysts, reporters and basketball enthusiasts who predicted that Williamson would decide to part ways with NOLA because of their load management decisions during his first year and his tarnished relationship with Griffin.

However, during Media Day, “Zanos” managed to put an end to all of these rumours but over-enthusiastically talking about his love for New Orleans as a city, organization and even David Griffin.

NBA Twitter speculates Zion Williamson could’ve been lying in his interview because of his demeanour

Among many questions, Fletcher Mackel of NBC New Orleans asked Williamson about his equation with the team’s front office and how he felt about the administration. To which Zion labelled it the “best question of the day” and fanatically answered:

“That might be the best question of the day. I’m glad you asked that. Kinda feel like nobody has ever asked me that, so I’m glad you asked… How I feel about the organization? I love it here, I love the city of New Orleans. I don’t wanna be anywhere else.”

Zion then spoke about his relationship with Griffin:

“It’s all love with me and Griff… We’re both competitors, we both want to win. Do we disagree on some things? Yes. But no one agrees on everything. I think that’s what makes our relationship great. We both bring the best out of each other.”

Die-hard NOLA fans should have been elated hearing Zion’s comments. Rather, NBA Twitter speculated Zion could have been lying because of his demeanour while answering the question.

just his demeanor and over enthusiasm over this question just let’s me know he’s 100 lying lmaoo. Ain’t no way he’s going to tell the truth and say he hates it there on their Media Day. Would be a complete shit storm — Papi Petty (@papi_petty) September 27, 2021

NOLA fans can’t be this gullible. The writing is on the wall. — 🔱 (@NYCMuffinMan) September 27, 2021

He’s clearly lying 😂 — Davis Mills Fan Account (@EmbraceTheMRTN) September 27, 2021

The NBA is a business after all. We have seen players promise their loyalty to a team, and demand a trade the very next season. However, over the past two years, we have learnt all about Zion straight-forwardness. So, at the moment, we have no reason not to believe him or question his loyalty.