Fans Want the NBA to Bring Back the East vs. West Format For the All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game has been heavily criticized in recent years, leading to drastic changes this time around that ditched the traditional East vs. West format and replaced it with a four-team mini-tournament. The resulting feedback from last night’s event has been mixed at best, with many fans calling for a return to the way it used to be.

They say if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, so credit to Adam Silver for at least trying to do something about a product that has become completely broken as players give minimal effort in what is supposed to be one of the NBA’s flagship events. Did the changes work?

Not really, as last night’s tournament still had a lot of the same lackadaisical effort that NBA fans have been subjected to in the last decade while adding a ton of non-basketball filler that nobody asked for to drag the proceedings out for over three hours.

While some NBA fans have called for something entirely new going forward, such as a “USA vs. the world” format, there are others that must have a bad case of Stockholm syndrome, because many of them expressed an interest in returning to East vs. West.

The NBA used an East vs. West format from the All-Star Game’s inception in 1951 until 2017. The format was then changed so that captains picked the two teams, a practice which lasted until last year when the East vs. West format was re-adopted.

One fan on X linked to Barack Obama criticizing the All-Star Game and said, “Single-handedly is LeBron James’s fault by the way. Return it to East vs West and let his ass retire so we can have a good all-star game again.”

Blaming LeBron seems excessive, especially since he didn’t even play this year, sitting out with an ankle injury.

NBA fans are getting sick of the All-Star Game

The problem the NBA faces is that no matter what Adam Silver tries to do, he can’t get the players motivated to give it their all, or anywhere close.

Last year’s game was so bad that it was thrown out immediately in favor of the four-team tournament idea, but that didn’t work either. One fan said, “That was easily the worst All-Star Game of all-time.”

Another lamented, “Rather have East vs West with blowout score than this.”

Fans won’t be happy unless their favorite players begin taking the game more seriously, no matter what format is used.

Players don’t take pride in their conference the way they used to before the era of increased player empowerment, so is East vs. West really the answer?

USA vs. the world could get those competitive juices flowing (just look at the 4 Nations Face-off that the NHL is putting on now for proof), but that idea comes with its own set of problems, the most glaring of which is that there aren’t enough international players that deserve to be All-Stars.

Imagine how everyone would lose their minds if only 12 Americans made the team next year while being replaced by guys like Andrew Wiggins and RJ Barrett.

We don’t know how Adam Silver is going to fix this one, or if the All-Star Game will end up going the way of the NFL Pro Bowl and ceasing to exist beyond a casual series of fun competitions. At the end of the day, it’s the players that will ultimately decide the All-Star Game’s fate.