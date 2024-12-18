“He’s Not a Dad”: Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Trinity Calls Out Her Father for Lack of Proactiveness

The stories about Dennis Rodman’s off-court antics have made headlines for decades. But the Chicago Bulls star’s extravagant lifestyle came at the expense of his family life. Rodman’s daughter, professional soccer player, Trinity Rodman, revealed how the NBA star’s lifestyle took him away from the family far too often.

Trinity touched on the complicated relationship between her and her five-time NBA champion father on the popular podcast, ‘Call Her Daddy’. “We never want to make him [Rodman] look bad, and that is at the cost of, kind of holding in a lot,” the 22-year-old said.

She recalled how the family briefly tried living with the Bulls forward during her childhood. Unfortunately, the Rebound King was unable to balance his penchant for partying with his responsibilities to the family. Trinity shared that he would host parties with the kids around, and often parade them around for his guests so they could see him as a loving father.

However, behind closed doors, Rodman was hardly ever available to support his children.

“I lost hope in like, ever getting him back. I answer the phone now, for like my conscience, to be like, he needed to hear my voice before anything happens. Like, that’s why I answer the phone. Not for me. He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else,” Trinity told host Olivia Ponton.

Dennis has faced the consequences for his outlandish behavior on many fronts. From fines in the NBA to locker room squabbles, to of course, his estrangement from Trinity. But his lack of presence didn’t stop his daughter from pursuing her own legacy.

In 2021, when the Washington Spirit drafted her second overall, Trinity was the youngest player to be drafted into the National Women’s Soccer League at the time. She would find the net during her debut, scoring a goal five minutes after she was subbed in during the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup.

Her campaign would end with her winning Rookie of the Year and the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year honors. This gave the Spirit enough confidence in the youngster to sign her to an extension that made her the highest paid player in league history.

However, throughout her journey, the electrifying forward has not been able to escape her father’s shadow. She was part of the team that won the Olympic gold in Paris this summer, and she revealed that she had no hopes of catching Dennis in the stands.

“Right now, our relationship is not really there. But at the same time, I think we’re both in a place where it’s OK,” Trinity shared with Marca. Of course, this isn’t lost on her father, who has also acknowledged their difficult relationship.

When he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019, Rodman had taken the opportunity to air out his regrets. “I haven’t been a great father,” he admitted. “I wish I was a better father.” However, Trinity’s podcast appearance proves that he hasn’t made any changes for the better.