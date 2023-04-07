Mark Cuban Says Everything He thought He knew About Kyrie Irving Was 100% Wrong

Feb 11, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) gestures in front of owner Mark Cuban after making a buzzer beater against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Searching for leading a team to a championship, Kyrie Irving is now in his fourth team in six years with a Hall of Fame-bound player(s) playing beside him and this team is following the same pattern those previous teams did— playing much worse than a year before.

Experts of the game believe Uncle Drew in any locker room is trouble. His off-the-court antics in the past few years have not proven any of those claims wrong.

However, in Dallas, it might be different. The Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, for one, is sure their misery this season has nothing to do with it because supposedly everything we read about Irving is “100% wrong”.

Mark Cuban thinks Kyrie Irving is a good guy, and wants him to stay in Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks were looking good for the Playoffs until February before deciding to go all out on Irving and trade Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith for the then-Nets guard.

They are 8-15 since then and out of even the Play-in contention as we speak. The Mavs loyal are already in a conundrum of what to feel about the 8x All-Star, but Mark feels otherwise.

“I’d love to have him stay for sure,” Cuban spoke about Kyrie’s future in his last media availability. “I’d love to have him. I want him to stay for sure, and I think we have a good shot. I think he’s happy here. He tells me he’s happy here, and I get along great with him. I think he’s a good guy. All I can tell you is everything I thought I knew about Kyrie because of everything I read was 100% wrong.”

This means the trouble is with Luka Doncic right?

Is Kyrie worth the trouble?

Ask the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they’ll oblige even 50 years from now. Ask the Celtics or the Nets, they’ll cry “no” in a heartbeat. Such has been his last 6 years in the league that most teams will be fearful of getting him.

Now, whether he would miss out on a max contract because of it? We wouldn’t know until he becomes a free agent. The Mavs who hold his could pay him $272 million for a 5-year contract, which would be more than any other team in the NBA.

That is not what Cuban will have to pay to keep Irving for sure, but whatever would be the amount he will have to pay up and not repeat a Jalen Brunson situation.