Basketball

“Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are simply the greatest two-man perimeter show in NBA History!”: Skip Bayless praises Brooklyn duo for their play-in win

"Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are simply the greatest two-man perimeter show in NBA History!": Skip Bayless praises Brooklyn duo for their play-in win
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"With Max out, George on the podium" - Fernando Alonso rues missing out on podium after crashing in Australian GP qualifying
Next Article
"Ear piercings and a nose piercing” - F1 pundit Ted Kravitz convinced no-jewellery rule is aimed at Lewis Hamilton
NBA Latest Post
"Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are simply the greatest two-man perimeter show in NBA History!": Skip Bayless praises Brooklyn duo for their play-in win
“Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are simply the greatest two-man perimeter show in NBA History!”: Skip Bayless praises Brooklyn duo for their play-in win

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless praises Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for their stellar performance against…