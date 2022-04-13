“Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are simply the greatest two-man perimeter show in NBA History!”: Skip Bayless praises Brooklyn duo for their play-in win

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless praises Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for their stellar performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers last night

The Brooklyn Nets took down the Cleveland Cavaliers last night and secured their playoff spot. It was an intense competition all through the night, with Kevin Durant rising to the occasion in the 4th quarter and leading the Nets home.

Kyrie Irving couldn’t miss in the first half, going for 20 points while shooting 9/9 from the field. Kyrie recorded 34 points and 12 assists for the night. Kevin Durant, on the other hand, did a little bit of everything. He ended the night with 25 points, 11 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals.

When things got tough in the 4th, and the Nets couldn’t get buckets to go, Kevin Durant took over. He scored 9 out of his 25 points in the final frame, and made sure the Nets don’t have to play a second play-in game.

“Kevin Durant and the Nets would beat the Celtics in 7 games!”: Skip Bayless

The Nets fans would be feeling a lot better about themselves now that their team is finally in the playoffs. After a roller coaster 3 months, the Nets finally look like the team they were before KD got injured. With both Durant and Irving firing simultaneously, the ceiling is high for the Nets.

Talking about the same on Undisputed, Skip Bayless called the two the best perimeter duo in NBA History. They both can not only shoot the ball from anywhere, but can also drive to the hoop just as easily.

This two-man show of KD and Kyrie is simply the greatest two-man perimeter show we’ve seen in the history of basketball. Last night they flexed the way you’ll rarely see a duo flex. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/jmAfK2P26D — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 13, 2022

Skip thought the Nets duo did the bare minimum to beat the Cavs, and didn’t actually put in their efforts. They expect things to be different when the Nets face the Celtics.

I have to agree with Skip’s analysis. Despite how good the Celtics have been, if KD and Kyrie can keep playing the way they have, the Celtics can’t beat them.