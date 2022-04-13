“It’s a journey with God I have brothers and sisters all around the world that our fasting with me”: Kyrie Irving on playing during Ramadan

Nets superstar Kyrie Irving explains playing at a high level in the holy month of Ramadan.

The Brooklyn Nets have officially clinched a spot in the playoffs and will be facing the Boston Celtics in the first round. Steve Nash and his men came in all guns blazing against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the opener of the play-in tournament.

With newly elected NY mayor Eric Adams exempting athletes and entertainers from the COVID mandate, Kyrie Irving was eligible to play at the Barclays Center. The Nets guard put up a show for the home crowd, having one of the most efficient performances in recent times.

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Kyrie Irving poured in 34 points while shooting 80% from the field to advance the @BrooklynNets out of the #MetaQuestPlayIn tournament! Kyrie Irving: 34 PTS, 12 AST

Kevin Durant: 25 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST, 3 BLK GM 1 BKN/BOS April 17th 3:30pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/OfpyZLIud2 — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2022

The former champion was 100% from the field till the end of the third quarter, including 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Irving was effortless in his performance, taking the load off the Slim Reaper.

Post winning the game against the Cavs, Irving opened up about his faith in Islam and fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

Kyrie Irving talks about playing during Ramadan.

Sometime last year, Irving had spoken about his faith and being part of the Muslim community. The Nets guard, who otherwise leads a reclusive life, spoke about observing a fast during Ramadan.

With the current playoff coinciding with Ramadan, Irving addressed being able to play while fasting.

“Well, it’s a journey with God. I’m not alone in this. I have brothers and sisters all around the world that our fasting with me. We hold our prayers and meditation very sacred and when you come out here. I mean God is inside me, God’s inside all of us, so I’m walking with faith. That’s all that matters. When I get a chance to do it in this type of arena and showcase my talent strictly granted to me by God, I’m humbled.”

Kyrie explains being able to play at a high level while fasting during the month of Ramadan pic.twitter.com/wF54hhSeVn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2022

While addressing the media post-game, Irving spoke about his faith being sacred.

“It’s a blessing to be able to do it and still be able to perform. It’s not easy by any stretch of imagination. You can’t really take any moment for granted during the day.”

Kyrie Irving talks about playing during Ramadan: “It’s a blessing to be able to do it and still be able to perform. It’s not easy by any stretch of imagination. You can’t really take any moment for granted during the day.” pic.twitter.com/TAHVkac4Gt — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 13, 2022

The Nets seem to have figured out ways to play as a unit if their recent games are anything to go by.