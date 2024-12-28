“Father Time Is Undefeated”: James Harden Sheds Light on Conversation With Stephen Curry Post Clippers-Warriors Matchup

James Harden anchored the Clippers to their third win over the Golden State Warriors this season. This win sealed the season series for the Los Angeles side. After the game, we saw Harden share a moment with Stephen Curry, who was sidelined for the contest.

Advertisement

2009 Draft Class. James Harden Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/ysOJuAwuh8 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 28, 2024

During the post-game interview, Harden was asked about the Christmas Day matchup between LeBron James and Stephen Curry. ‘The Beard’ called the game amazing and shared that he was discussing the same with Steph after the game as well.

“It was amazing. Me and Steph was talking about that after the game as well.”

Talking about the love that they share for hooping, Harden talked about the harsh reality of Father Time being undefeated. He could have been referring to how Steph had to sit out the contest last night due to a lingering knee issue.

“We love to hoop. Father Time is undefeated, it’s a real thing. For us, I know LeBron probably feel the same way, we love the game of basketball.”

Harden talked about how each of them has been dealing with nagging injuries. “It’s all we’ve been doing our entire lives and we’re very good at it. Now we just got little nagging injuries that when you’re younger, you probably just don’t get. It’s weird, but it’s a part of life.”

James Harden on watching the Lakers/Warriors Christmas Day duel between LeBron James and Stephen Curry: “It was amazing. Me and Steph was talking about that after the game as well. We love to hoop. Father Time is undefeated, it’s a real thing. For us, I know LeBron probably feel… pic.twitter.com/9B4OIbVnVZ — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 28, 2024

Harden reassured the fans that he and the other legends are going to continue to give it their all till they can, but at the same time, also asked the fans to cherish them while they’re here.

“We’re going to continue to grind this thing out. I hope the fans and people that really enjoy basketball and love the game of basketball can embrace and cherish these moments. Because once players like us are gone, we’ll never see them again. We love the game, and hope you do too.”

Steph and Harden are both playing in their 16th NBA season. For them to be performing at the level they are is neither easy nor is it common. Like Harden rightfully said, fans need to appreciate the legends of the game while they’re still hooping.