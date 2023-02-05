“Fear God!”: What do LaMelo Ball’s Tattoos Mean? Hornets Star Once Explained Every Ink Mark’s Deep Backstory

Feb 3, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) dribbles in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

LaMelo Ball may play in the small market of Charlotte, but the young man is a pretty big name, to say the least. Heck, there is a reason the Hornets have any relevance at all, despite being unable to add to their win column lately. Of course, we mean besides the presence of team owner Michael Jordan himself.

Ball has always been famous, due to his time on the show ‘Ball in the Family’. However, his life has hardly been a rosy one.

Being a teenager is hard as it is. However, having your every mistake exaggerated and broadcasted to the world hardly makes it any better. And yet, the 21-year-old has managed to brave through it all.

Of course, the guy isn’t Superman. No, the man was forced to use coping mechanisms to process everything he had to go through. And that famously has come in the form of tattoos.

But what do they mean? Heck, when and how did the Ball brother even get them?

Also Read: “Best Backcourt in the NBA?!”: Mavericks Acquire Kyrie Irving From the Nets as Fans Continue to Lose Their Minds

LaMelo Ball explained all of his tattoos in an interview with GQ sports

The LaMelo Ball known to the NBA community today is covered with tattoos. But, as you can probably imagine, this journey of his started somewhere.

And about a year ago, the man decided to take the time out and explain each and every part of it, something you can check out below.

Getting your first tattoo on your wrists is bold, to say the least. After all, it is very much visible to the world at large. And the pain of getting inked there is beyond imagination.

But then again, what else could you possibly expect from a player as flashy as the Hornets star?

What are LaMelo Ball’s averages from this season?

After 27 games played this season, LaMelo Ball is averaging 23 points, 6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game.

The man is also shooting 39.7% from the field, 35.3% from deep, and 86.6% from the charity stripe.

Also Read: “He Got Me!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Filled With Anguish After Being Unable to Replicate Stephen Curry’s Results in Fan Interaction