“He Got Me!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Filled With Anguish After Being Unable to Replicate Stephen Curry’s Results in Fan Interaction

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 05/02/2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry

Credits: USA Today

Giannis Antetokounmpo is easily one of the best players in the NBA right now. Is he the best of the lot? We’re not sure, and anybody that says they are is probably just lying. But, is the man the funniest player in the league? Definitely not. At least, never intentionally. However, if it’s unintentional, or off-beat in any way, this man is the king.

Over the course of his time in Milwaukee, his cheesy sense of humor has come out on multiple occasions. Heck, during certain instances, it may have even gotten a bit too revealing, if his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger is to be believed.

Still, if there is anything all this proves, it is that the Greek Freak is a stand-up guy, ready to do absolutely anything fun.

Unfortunately for the Greek Freak, however, that streak of his recently came back to bite his behind pretty darn hard.

But how?

Giannis Antetokounmpo gambles away his shoes to a young fan

Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been one for the fans, taking every chance he can get to help them create unforgettable moments. Even if that means accepting interesting challenges from them.

Aiming to use that, a young fan recently challenged the Greek Freak to a fiery battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors. And well, let’s just say Antetokounmpo will be regretting the decision he made.

Watch how it all went down in the clip in the tweet below.

That right there is likely the most expensive pair of the Nike Zoom Freak 4’s now.

And while the little man didn’t pay a single penny, his heart, grit, and will proved him more than deserving of the prize.

 

Stephen Curry once entered a similar contest with a fan

Stephen Curry, like Giannis Antetokounmpo, loves to dish out a bit of fan service every once in a while. And some time ago, he decided to do something very similar to what Giannis Antetokounmpo did.

The only difference is, the result was wildly different.

Being 34 years old, as opposed to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 28, Stephen Curry likely has a lot more experience playing Rock Paper Scissors than the Bucks star.

Perhaps one day he can teach the Greek Freak some of his cheat codes to victory.

