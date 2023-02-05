“Best Backcourt in the NBA?!”: Mavericks Acquire Kyrie Irving From the Nets as Fans Continue to Lose Their Minds

The trade deadline is one of the most exciting dates in the NBA calendar and the 2022-23 deadline just got its first major move. The Brooklyn Nets have parted ways with wantaway All-Star Point Guard Kyrie Irving and have completed a trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

The trade sees a return to Brooklyn for guard Spencer Dinwiddie and also sees Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick, and multiple second-round picks come Brooklyn’s way. The first-round pick conveys in 2029 and the second-round picks are from the 2027 and 2029 NBA drafts. The Mavericks also receive Markieff Morris in the trade.

The trade united Luka Doncic with Kyrie Irving, forming an enticing prospect indeed. Irving, without a doubt, becomes Luka’s most talented running mate to date.

Two days after Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Nets, he has been traded to the Mavericks to join forces with Luka Dončić, sources tell @ShamsCharania. More on a developing story, days ahead of the NBA trade deadline:https://t.co/LRHPj9Ajm2 pic.twitter.com/hI5tq98weT — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 5, 2023

The Suns, Lakers, and Clippers were the other teams in contention to make the move for Irving. It was rumored that the trade would take place before Thursday’s trade deadline, but with Shams Charania dropping the bomb on Sunday, the Kyrie era at Brooklyn has officially come to an end.

Kyrie Irving was mostly linked with the Los Angeles Lakers before the move was announced.

From the day the trade request was placed, Irving was expected to reunite with LeBron James. But it wasn’t to be for the former NBA champion duo. Instead, Kyrie now gets to ply his trade with the closest the NBA has gotten to a LeBron 2.0 – Luka Doncic.

The trade sees Brooklyn improve their forward depth by acquiring Finney-Smith. Dinwiddie is also a productive guard albeit a significant downgrade on Kyrie Irving. The Nets certainly hope the partnership implodes at Dallas too so that a higher pick is conveyed to them in the 2029 NBA draft.

The Mavericks have always been on the lookout to get Luka an All-NBA caliber running mate. And while Irving comes with a lot of baggage, the talent is undeniable.

Kyrie also comes with past experience as a #2 for a championship pedigree roster. Mark Cuban must be hoping this proves an upgrade on the Porzingis trade which had also generated much hype in the past.

NBA Twitter has been shaken up by the mega trade between the Nets and the Mavericks.

While everyone was certain Kyrie was going to be on the move, the nature of the move has come as quite a shock to NBA fans. And as always, Twitter has been set ablaze with fan reactions to the blockbuster trade.

Kyrie Irving ➡️ Dallas Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/2l1Vp1bTgW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2023

Fans were quick to point out the sadness in the Laker camp in reaction to the trade. After all, a LeBron-Kyrie union has been in the rumor mill for quite some time.

The excitement surrounding the prospect of a Luka-Kyrie backcourt has also hit a fever pitch. Opponent defenders are certainly in for a traumatic ride against the super-skilled duo. Fans even suggest it might instantly be the best backcourt in the league.

Best backcourt in the league? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2TyP1PEdon — Alykhan Khamisa Ravjiani (AK) (@AlykhanKR) February 5, 2023

Like any move, there are critics of the same too. Kyrie’s erratic history might ring alarm bells to some Mavs fans. Losing their best perimeter defender also seems to have weighed in among criticism against the move.

Ain’t no way the Nets sent an All-Star starter and a decent role player for Dinwiddie, DFS and a middle schooler and people are calling it a good trade — . (@bames_barden) February 5, 2023

The trade has definitely given life to the NBA fandom awaiting the fireworks ahead of trade deadline day. The domino effect that trickles from this blockbuster trade could be major.

