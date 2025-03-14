“Fell On My Knees And Started Crying”: Magic Johnson’s Wife Cookie Once Recalled Her Reaction To Husband’s HIV Announcement

One of those moments that most people remember where they were when it happened was when Magic Johnson announced he was HIV positive back in 1991. Even though it was well over 30 years ago, many NBA fans can recall the shock and confusion of seeing one of the most beloved basketball players of all-time tell the world that he was sick and retiring immediately.

Much more is known about HIV and AIDS today, and thankfully, Magic has continued to live a very healthy and productive life. Back then, though, there was nothing scarier than being diagnosed with such a terrifying and unknown illness. The fact that it happened to someone known for his effervescent smile and joyful style of play made it all the worse.

Magic’s wife, Cookie, has been by his side through all these years, and he credits her with being the reason he’s been able to survive. Cookie once appeared on the Sway’s Universe podcast to talk about the emotional gamut she had to run through when finding out about Magic’s diagnosis, and her words made it clear how lucky Magic has been to have her all this time.

“It scared me to death when he told me that,” she recalled. “I just fell on my knees and started crying.”

Cookie reminded listeners that back then, HIV was believed to be a death sentence, but even though Magic gave her the option to leave and not deal with the pain that would inevitably follow, she stayed by his side. “I got mad, I was like, ‘Are you kidding? I love you. I’m not gonna let you die,'” she said.

Cookie was pregnant at the time, and she recalled being so afraid not only that she also had it, but that her child did, too. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case.

Magic and Cookie Johnson’s response has been invaluable in educating the public about HIV and AIDS

Cookie dealt with a lot as Magic’s partner and wife, not only with this disease but with his repeated infidelity throughout the years. Many women would have left in a similar situation, and nobody could have blamed them for it, but she remained steadfast in her devotion to him.

It wouldn’t be right to consider it a good thing that Magic got the disease, but one positive that has come out of it is that by having such a famous straight man fight his battle in the public eye, it’s raised awareness immeasurably. That wouldn’t have been possible without Cookie.

The taboo and confusion around HIV and AIDS no longer exist in the same way, and those diagnosed can retain their quality of life in a way that they never could before. That’s a testament to the work that Cookie and Magic have done, which they were honored for in 2023 with the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award.