“Now or Never”: Oprah Winfrey Narrated How Magic Johnson’s Wife Cookie Gave Him an Ultimatum After 3rd Breakup

May 2, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Magic Johnson (center) poses with son Andre Johnson (left) and wife Cookie Johnson at a press conference to announce the sale of the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Guggenheim baseball management team at Dodger Stadium.

Magic and Cookie Johnson have been one of the NBA’s most famous couples for decades. The two have been through a lot since meeting at Michigan State in the late 1970s, from an on-again-off-again dating relationship throughout the 1980s to getting married in 1991 to announcing to the world just a couple months later that Magic had been diagnosed with HIV. They’re still married now, over 33 years later, but they may not have made it if Cookie hadn’t given Magic an ultimatum.

Two times, the pair had been engaged, and two times Magic had broken it off. This was devastating to Cookie, especially seeing as both engagements had already been announced, and she was deep in the planning stages the second time, with the invitations printed and her wedding dress already purchased.

The third time Magic tried to end their engagement, Cookie told him that enough is enough, as we found out when she was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey last year. Oprah narrated her story at first, saying, “She looked deep within herself and told Magic, it’s now or never.” This worked, as they were married soon after.

Magic has repeatedly said that marrying Cookie is the best decision he ever made, and that he could never have made it in this life or through his disease without her by his side.

33 years ago, I made the best decision of my life by marrying the beautiful Cookie Johnson. I thank God every day for blessing me with my wife, best friend, and loving mother of our amazing children all wrapped into one! I’m beyond grateful for your heart of gold, unwavering love… pic.twitter.com/RLJswgiJWd — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 14, 2024

Cookie and Magic Johnson’s relationship is a true story of how love conquers all

Magic and Cookie have endured a ton, Cookie especially. Magic was famous for his infidelities during his playing days, but through her faith and commitment to their relationship, Cookie persevered and came out on the other side. The Johnsons have three adult kids—one whom Cookie gave birth to in 1992, one they adopted in 1994, and one Magic had from a previous relationship in 1981.

In a world where nine out of 10 NBA players seems to be dating either a Kardashian sister or an Instagram model, it’s refreshing to find a relationship that has stood the test of time, especially through all its imperfection.

Cookie and Magic are an inspiration not only for the longevity of their relationship but also for all the work they’ve done to make the world a better place. Through The Magic Johnson Foundation, they’ve raised millions of dollars to help those affected by HIV and AIDS, especially in underprivileged communities.

Earlier this year, Magic was named a leader of LA Rises, a philanthropic initiative aimed at helping Los Angeles rebuild in the wake of the devastating wildfires that affected so many people in January. Johnson himself has said he will be focusing on Altadena, a lower-income neighborhood that was hit particularly hard.