Magic Johnson Celebrates the “Best Decision” of His Life with Wife Cookie 33 Years Ago

Cookie Johnson and Magic Johnson have been together since they met at Michigan State University during the late 1970s. After being with each other for a long time, they tied the knot on September 14, 1991. On the occasion of their 33rd anniversary, Magic posted a reel on Instagram with many memorable moments with his wife, including clips of them dancing in each other’s embrace.

He added a heartfelt voiceover where he expressed his love for his partner and her role in keeping their marriage intact. Meanwhile, he attached Luther Vandross and Beyonce’s R&B track “The Closer I Get with You” in the background to add a romantic flavor to the heartwarming video.

In his caption, the 5x NBA champ declared that marrying Cookie Johnson was the best decision he has ever made in his life. He praised the Lord for pairing him up with his wife, whom he also called his best friend.

He also hailed her role as a mother and showed gratitude to her for always ensuring their family’s well-being.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend wrote,

“33 years ago, I made the best decision of my life by marrying the beautiful Cookie Johnson. I thank God every day for blessing me with my wife, best friend, and loving mother of our amazing children all wrapped into one! I’m beyond grateful for your heart of gold, unwavering love for our family, and irreplaceable presence in this world. Happy Anniversary baby!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earvin “Magic” Johnson (@magicjohnson)

Cookie Johnson indeed pulled Magic Johnson out of oblivion. She married him just a week before he announced to the world that he had HIV. During the early 1990s, there was huge stigma around the condition.

It was believed that even touching a HIV-infected person can transmit the condition.

However, Magic received immense support from his wife, who encouraged him to open up to the world about his diagnosis.

During an interview with CBS’ Gayle King in 2022, the Lakers legend highlighted how his wife pushed him to work hard after the HIV diagnosis forced him retire from the NBA.

While watching a Lakers game back then, he had the yearning to get back on the floor and was left frustrated.

However, his wife reminded him that she married him because of his never-say-die attitude. She urged him to focus on his business endeavors instead of lamenting about what wasn’t possible. Magic recalled,

“I tell you Gayle, what changed my life and got me into the business. She came home and she said, ‘You know what Earvin, you got to be the man I married… You’ve always wanted to be in business, why you sitting on this couch? You gotta get started, so get out!’”

Fast forward to 3 decades, and Magic Johnson became the third billionaire in NBA history. He could have easily lost control of his fortunes, if not for his wife Cookie Johnson. Thanks to their love, they are now able to enjoy their life in joy and leisure.