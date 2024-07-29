Fencer Lee Kiefer Gleefully Exchanged Team USA PINs With Stephen Curry During Olympics Opening Ceremony

After 15 years as a professional athlete, Stephen Curry finally made his Olympic debut with Team USA. The 36-year-old was waiting to participate in the biggest global sporting event, and the timing of this one in Paris couldn’t have been better. Understandably, Steph is enjoying every minute of his time with the entire Team USA athletes’ group. He was also seen exchanging Team USA pins with fencer Lee Kiefer.

A video taken from Kiefer’s social media was posted on the NBA subreddit, showing the two athletes interacting while they were on the boat for the opening ceremony. Kiefer is an Olympic gold medalist who won her first gold in Tokyo, in 2021 in women’s foil, and she clinched another gold in Paris today.

The fencer was on the upper deck of the boat when she spotted Steph and A’ja Wilson and proceeded to ask them for a handshake. She can be heard saying, “Can I shake y’all’s hands?” The basketball superstars obliged her with what looked like an uncomfortable handshake due to where they were standing.



The Warriors superstar wished her luck before they exchanged pins, which is a tradition in the Olympics as it also helps athletes from different sports connect. Steph has been very excited about the Paris Olympics from the moment it was made official that he will be a part of Team USA men’s basketball.

The four-time All-Star has been busy checking boxes on his to-do list for the Olympics ever since he got there.

Curry soaking in the Olympic experience

It’s a dream for every athlete to represent their country in the Olympics as it’s the largest assembly of the best athletes from all across the globe and from different sports. Some of Steph’s teammates like LeBron James and Kevin Durant have been a part of the Olympic experience numerous times. However, this is his first and when Steph is not on the court for games or practices, he is busy living the Olympic dream.

The Warriors superstar has been gleeful so far, trying to do everything that’s done as tradition and meeting every athlete he could meet. On the day of the inauguration ceremony, Steph posted a reel on his Instagram, showing his fans the Team USA uniform he wore and all the athletes he took pictures with.

So far, his team has played one game which they won against Serbia and the future Hall of Famer scored in double digits, with three rebounds and three assists.