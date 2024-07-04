“Fill In for Klay Thompson’s Void”: NBA Insider Elaborates on Warriors’ Move to Replace Sharpshooter

Jan 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) follows through on a shot before the start of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors might have lost a key piece but the team has no plans of taking their foot off the gas. While it was heartbreaking to see Klay Thompson leave the team, the franchise is wasting no time in replacing the sharpshooter this offseason. According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Warriors already have their eye on Buddy Hield.

Advertisement

Revealing the news on The Rally, the analyst said,

“I’m told the Golden State Warriors are working to finalize a sign-and-trade to get Buddy Hield from the Philadelphia 76ers. Ever since they lost Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors have really targeted Buddy Heild.”

“I’m told the Golden State Warriors are working to finalize a sign-and-trade to get Buddy Hield.” Our @ShamsCharania talked about Buddy Hield's future on @TheRally pic.twitter.com/Ae4QiF8jAc — Stadium (@Stadium) July 4, 2024

The Warriors front office is planning to bring Hield and Kyle Anderson to the team, along with D’Anthony Melton as a backup guard. Talking about the Hield’s relevance to the squad, Charania said,

“[Buddy Hield]Him and Steph Curry are the two top three-point leaders over the last five seasons in the mix across the entire NBA. They already got Kyle Anderson in a sign-and-trade with Minnesota.”

Bringing the former Pacer to the roster would immediately fill the void that Thompson left. He is a proven shooter, averaging 40% from the three-point line.

As for Anderson, widely referred to as ‘Slow Mo’, he excels in slowing down the pace of the game and using it to his advantage. Though the Warriors already have enough for the forward position, let’s see how Steve Kerr utilizes Anderson’s skillset.

While the Warriors have already signed three new players in Thompson’s salary portion, the team is also rumored to be in talks with the Utah Jazz. They are reportedly targeting the All-Star forward, Lauri Markannen.

Markannen has been producing some of his best years in the league. He was selected for his first All-Star game last season and also took home the Most Improved Player award.

The 7ft forward is a big man that excels at spacing the floor. A 37.5% three-pointer shooter for his career, Markannen’s shooting numbers appear even more impressive for his size and frame. The decisions of who’s going to start and who comes up off the bench will be a tough one on Kerr. Will he be able to make the right move?