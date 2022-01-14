“Fine Russell Westbrook for attempting bank shots immediately!”: Kendrick Perkins reveals his three part solution to Lakers star’s abysmal form in recent games

Kendrick Perkins recommends some controversial rules for the Lakers to implement for Russell Westbrook to play better

There were certainly doubts regarding Russell Westbrook’s fit with the Lakers prior to the season. However, we don’t think even the greatest NBA analysts of the world probably didn’t expect it to be quite as bad as this.

The Brodie’s season averages so far, aren’t terrible, per se. But, calling them a ‘feast for the eyes’ would be a tad bit too kind to the man. So far, he has averaged 18.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.1 assists, while shooting 43.7% from the field, 28.8% from three, and 65.6% from the free-throw line.

Those stats may not be amazing, but they are very Russell Westbrook-like numbers. Some good stats, some bad, and hot-and-cold box numbers overall.

However, in the last five games, the man has been especially bad for the Lakers, something the numbers most certainly reflect. 12.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists, on 29.3% from the field, and 0% from three. That doesn’t really scream All-Star, does it?

Countless analysts have been scratching their heads over what is wrong here exactly. Many have laughed at him, saying it’s just Russ being Russ, while others have attributed it all to a drop in confidence.

However, it seems that Kendrick Perkins has figured out 3 very specific points what it’ll take to improve Russell Westbrook’s game. And let’s just say, the final one will have you scratching your head.

Kendrick Perkins lays down what rules and role changes the Lakers have to lay down for Russell Westbrook to see improvement

We here at The SportsRush absolutely adore Kendrick Perkins. But it isn’t exactly for his analytical ability.

The man is one filled with confidence, something that also applies to all his takes, even when it has people more confused than a homeless man under house arrest.

Fortunately, his most recent take is not as bad as some of the other takes he has made. Still, we will say that there is just a tad bit of confusing content to look at. Take a peek at the tweet below.

The Lakers should fine Russ every time he attempts that bank shot! Carry on… https://t.co/7ESSpd72z5 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 13, 2022

We won’t lie, we agree with the points that say LeBron James should be the point guard, and Westbrook should be fined for his bank shots. Heck, after seeing the shots in the following tweet, we especially agree with the second point here.

Still, more post-up offense for Westbrook? That doesn’t quite make sense.

The man is about average height for point guards in the NBA right now. So, while there are some smaller in height and build than him in the NBA, most are taller, since we do live in an age with tall-point guards right now.

And even if they were shorter, Russ’s go-to post-move is the turnaround jumper. How is that helping anything?

We’re sorry Perk, but that one we just can’t understand.

