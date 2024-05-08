Dwight Howard Spills the Beans on the Major Difference in Kobe Bryant and LeBron James’ Personality

Dwight Howard is one of just 16 stars who’ve shared an NBA locker room with Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year spent one season (2012-13) as Bryant’s teammate in his prime, and a couple with James, as a veteran, coming off the bench in the twilight years of his career.

When asked about the similarities and differences between the two, on ‘The OGs’ podcast, Howard lauded the duo and claimed that their work ethic was second to none. He explained that whenever they enter a room, “they have this presence, and you could feel it”. However, as per him, their personalities were starkly contrasting,

“Kobe [Bryant] was a silent killer. He didn’t really talk too much. LeBron [James] loves to have fun, he wants to make jokes. But when he gets on the court, he can turn that switch. It’s crazy to watch… LeBron’s doing all the plays, he’s like the coach. Kobe’s like, ‘Gimme the ball and I’m going to handle it.'”

Howard added that playing alongside Bryant wasn’t a pleasant experience due to his fault, as he bought into his hype and failed to understand the Lakers icon’s expectations of him. He spent only one unsuccessful season in his first stint with the franchise and left in free agency after butting heads with the late Hall of Famer.

He rejoined the Lakers six years later as a veteran, well past his prime to play alongside James, and redeemed himself by playing a critical role in helping the franchise win an NBA title. Unfortunately, Bryant wasn’t around to witness his former teammate repair his reputation. But he’d undoubtedly been proud of him for maturing and achieving the goal that was left unfulfilled.

Kobe and LeBron James’ personality differences were on full display during the 2008 Olympics

For a brief period, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James silently battled each other for the crown of the NBA’s best player. However, they kept their egos aside to redeem the US Basketball Team’s reputation at the 2008 Olympics, after a disappointing bronze medal finish in Athens in 2004.

When the players got together for training camp in Las Vegas before jetting off to Beijing for the Olympics, it didn’t take Bryant long to showcase why he was the pack leader.

In a now-famous story, revealed in the ‘Redeem Team’ documentary, James and the rest of the team spent a night out partying in Vegas, and after returning to the team hotel, they saw Bryant in the lobby, drenched in sweat, heading to the gym for his second workout session.

The Lakers icon did not implore any of his teammates to join him, but soon enough James and the rest of the roster were on his early morning schedule.

Bryant sent a message to the team without saying a word, but everyone heard it loud and clear. Team USA went on to win gold at the Olympics and successfully redeemed its reputation as the final boss of international basketball.

The two developed a bond that didn’t speak much until the five-time NBA champion’s untimely passing. The two were rivals on the court and their personalities were on the opposite ends of the spectrum, but they respected each other’s abilities and had mutual admiration. Both left no stone unturned in their career, showcasing that there’s no set formula to achieving greatness and hard work triumphs over every obstacle.