“Santa Curry gifts Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala Rolex watches”: The Warriors MVP gifts his veteran teammates a luxury watch after breaking Ray Allen’s All-time record

Stephen Curry stole the show both on and off the court as the Warriors MVP gifts out Rolexes to his teammates after officially becoming the Greatest 3-point shooter of all time.

As much as we love the Golden State Warriors team, we also love the collection of Rolex watches they wear. From Submariner to Daytona to Deepsea to President to Sky-Dweller, there’s a diverse range of Rolex beauties that you can see Warriors players wearing each night.

It has been a culture for NBA players to come into the league and get some Rolexes for themselves and if they’re lucky, they get gifted some starter watches by the stars of their respective teams.

In 2017, the then star point guard of Washington Wizards, John Wall, gave a Rolex ‘Day-Date’ each to every member of his team as a holiday present. The ultimate leadership flex for a franchise player.

Tuesday night, there was a cause for celebration for Stephen Curry to shower his teammates with engraved Rolexes.

In their 105-96 over the New York Knicks, Curry broke the record for the most 3-pointers all-time by an NBA player in the “Mecca of Basketball”.

H I S T 3⃣ R Y Stephen Curry is officially the greatest shooter this game has ever seen 👏 pic.twitter.com/BmEhQFcJDH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 15, 2021

Stephen-Santa-Curry brought Rolexes for his teammates

The 2-time MVP took over Ray Allen as the top three-point shooter of the league. And so, it needed a celebration with his longtime teammates and friends, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green.

Steph gifted engraved Rolexes to Draymond and Andre after the gamepic.twitter.com/8yo8k7L6xD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 15, 2021

Curry gifted his beloved teammates who helped him achieve this feat with all the dimes they provided him over the years. He cannot be more grateful to both these immensely talented and skilled players who have also helped him in winning 3 NBA championships.

One key member missing from the scene was Klay Thompson, who no doubt also would have received his watch as well. Christmas came in early for the trio with Santa Curry’s generosity, but this might not be the first time Curry has gifted them a Rolex.

Being on the top of the Western Conference table and Klay Thompson returning to the team in a few days, the Warriors could not have wished for any better Christmas or the end of 2021.