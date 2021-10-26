“Finland goes to war with Serbia”: Lauri Markkanen posterizes reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, exhibiting Kobe Bryant’s Mamba mentality

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen performs a monster dunk on MVP Nikola Jokic. The Finland native talks about Kobe Bryant being his favorite hooper, remembering the Black Mamba’s iconic 81-point game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a lottery team ever since LeBron James left in 2018. The team has been in the news lately for its tumultuous relationship with its five-time All-Star Kevin Love. The former champion was recently replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Evan Mobley.

However, Love has embraced his new role and has nothing but praise for the 20-year old Mobley. Nonetheless, the Cavs fans had something to cheer about today with their team defeating the Denver Nuggets. However, the highlight of the game consisted of newly acquired Lauri Markkanen dunk over MVP Nikola Jokic.

The play involved Markkanen intercepting a Jokic pass and would follow it up by posterizing the former MVP. The seven-foot Cavs forward had everyone’s attention with that play.

Markkanen told Scoop B Radio that Kobe Bryant was his all-time favorite player. The 20-year old recalled the iconic 81-point game the Lakers legend had against the Toronto Raptors.

Twitter reacts to Lauri Markkanen’s dunk on reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

The Cavs defeated the Nuggets 99-87. However, Markkanen’s dunk had the social media buzzing more than Cavs’ win over Nuggets.

LAURI MARKKANEN POSTERIZED JOKIC. Stared down MVP. 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/1hDRh6LWDc — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) October 26, 2021

Euro dudes got low key aggression on each other lol — Karl (@KJP24dfs) October 26, 2021

Oh wow that is actually a poster. I was waiting for some fake ass post but that my friends is an authentic 100% real poster — Jesy (@TheJesseMessy) October 26, 2021

That’s tuff💯 — 🍯Big Honey Stan Account🍯 (@jgives99) October 26, 2021

Lauri Markkanen is an ardent Kobe Bryant fan.

Markkanen, who has been trending on social media for his dunk on Jokic, had recently spoken about his all-time favorite NBA player to Scoop B Radio. The Finland native would reminiscence the Mamba’s 81-point game.

“I remember he shot like 3 threes in a row against the Toronto Raptors and tied the game to go to the overtime,” he told Scoop B Radio. “I watched the 81 point games.”

The late Kobe Bryant has had a huge impact on the current generation of NBA stars. Whether it is Devin Booker or Lauri Markkanen, nobody forgets to mention the Lakers legend every time they have a special performance.